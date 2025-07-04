NBA Analyst Praises Detroit Pistons Amid Free Agency Additions
With multiple veterans departing in free agency, the Detroit Pistons front office has been hard at work looking to bolster the roster in multiple areas. Through their first handful of signings, one analyst is still confident in the team's upward trajectory.
In their first move of free agency, the Pistons retain big man Paul Reed. From there, Trajan Langdon brought in a pair of new faces. First, Detroit inked journeyman guard Caris LeVert. Langdon then executed a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat for sharpshooting wing Duncan Robinson.
While discussing free agency on "NBA Today" earlier this week, insider Tim Legler touched on the Pistons as they continue to make adjustments. Even though they haven't made any big splashes, he believes the franchise still has a lot to be excited about.
"Now, you go out and you add a Duncan Robinson to the mix as well," Legler said. "Cade Cunningham is the real deal. I don't think anybody in this league is questioning that. Watch out for the Detroit Pistons. This has now become one of my favorite teams in the league."
The key things for the Pistons right now will be internal development. If guys like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren continue to progress, Detroit can still take a big step forward. Also, LeVert and Robinson are a pair of complementary rotation players that should help the Pistons maintain their depth in 2026.
As the offseason continues, the Pistons might not be done making additions. One situation to monitor is Dennis Schroder's move to the Sacramento Kings. Reports suggest it could become a sign-and-trade, with Malik Monk being a player heavily connected to Detroit.
