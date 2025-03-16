NBA Referee Explains Cade Cunningham’s Ejection in Pistons-Thunder
Cade Cunningham’s early exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night created a controversial scenario as Detroit Pistons fans were frustrated with the referees’ decision to issue the All-Star two technical fouls.
As Cunningham went back and forth with a referee, what was said seemed to be enough to lead to an ejection. After the game, the NBA Crew Chief Brian Forte cleared up his side of the story in the pool report with Detroit News’ Coty Davis.
“Cunningham was given his first technical foul for disrespectfully addressing an official with profanity,” Forte said. “After the free throw for the first technical was shot, Cade continued to use profanity towards the official and received his second technical foul and was ejected.”
Around the same time as Cunningham, Pistons veteran Dennis Schroder earned a technical foul as well. Forte addressed that scenario.
“Schroder was given a technical foul for continuous complaining after Detroit was given a team warning in the second period,” he explained.
While personal foul totals weren’t lopsided, as Detroit was whistled for one more than OKC, the Pistons were hit with five total technical fouls on the night. On the other end, the Thunder had zero.
It was a frustrating outing for the Pistons, which led Detroit’s head coach, JB Bickerstaff, to sound off on the officiating after the 113-107 loss. While the Pistons put together a solid effort against the Western Conference’s No. 1 team after Cunningham missed the entire fourth quarter, they dropped their second game in a row to move to 37-31 on the year.
