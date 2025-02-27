Nuggets Star Dealing With Setback Before Detroit Pistons Matchup
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets are firing up a back-to-back set, beginning with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. On Friday, the Nuggets will be the next team to take on a red-hot Detroit Pistons team.
As the Nuggets are heading into their Thursday night action against the Bucks, they have one of their star players on the injury report as Jamal Murray is dealing with left knee inflammation.
According to the official NBA injury report, Murray is probable to take on the Bucks on Thursday night. While Murray seems unlikely to miss the action against Milwaukee, he is a name for the Pistons to keep an eye on ahead of their meeting.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Murray has only missed a handful of games. There were two occasions where he missed consecutive matchups, but never more than three games in a row. The last time Murray missed a matchup was on February 6, when the Nuggets hosted the Orlando Magic. Without him, the Nuggets won by 22 points.
Since returning from the All-Star break, Murray has been available for Denver’s outings against the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Indiana Pacers. Over that three-game stretch, the veteran standout averaged 23 points on 68 percent shooting from deep and dished out five assists per game.
Throughout February, the Nuggets have been rolling. They’ve won nine out of their last 10 games leading up to Thursday’s action in Milwaukee. Murray has been putting up 25 points per game on six assists while shooting threes at a 52 percent clip during February.
The Pistons and the Nuggets will meet at 7 PM ET on Friday. Detroit is looking to win nine in a row as they chase the Bucks’ fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade