Utah Jazz Sharpshooter Could Miss Redemption Game vs Pistons
The Utah Jazz have several players who missed the first matchup of the back-to-back set they will conclude in Michigan on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. The sharpshooter Jordan Clarkson was one of them.
Dealing with a foot issue and looking to manage it, Clarkson was not available for the Jazz during their Sunday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
For Clarkson, Sunday’s matchup was his third absence in a row. Throughout February, Clarkson missed a handful of games. Starting on February 22, he missed two games in a row before returning to the court for the February 26 matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Clarkson checked in for 31 minutes against the Kings. He struggled with his shot, shooting just 1-14 from the field, missing all eight od his shots from beyond the arc. After that, Clarkson went on his two-game absence.
The Jazz have yet to confirm Clarkson’s status for Monday’s matchup between Utah and Detroit. Clarkson will be a name to keep an eye on leading up to the matchup, as he hasn’t been available lately.
The Pistons and the Jazz met earlier this season, back in December. At the time, Clarkson checked in for 13 minutes off the bench. His night ended early as he was tossed after a chippy moment with Pistons rookie Ron Holland.
When Clarkson exited the court to head back to the locker room, he finished his night just 1-6 from the field. He had three points, five assists and one rebound. Although Clarkson wasn’t around to help for long, the Jazz ended up defeating the Pistons with a seven-point win.
On Monday, the 15-45 Jazz are searching for their fourth win in 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pistons are looking to get back on track with a two-game win streak after seeing their last win streak get cut after a league-leading eight games.
