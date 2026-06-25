Post-Draft NBA Power Rankings: Taking Stock Around the League As the Offseason Begins in Earnest

The 2026 NBA draft is over and done with after the second round concluded on Wednesday night. But the machinations of the basketball offseason are just getting started. The free agency moratorium will begin on June 30, which will set off another flurry of big signings and potentially blockbuster trades as teams capitalize on their first (and best) opportunity to reshape their rosters ahead of the upcoming season.

That means right now is a good time to take stock around the NBA and evaluate where each team stands before the madness of free agency consumes us all. And there’s no better way to do that than a good ol’ fashioned power rankings.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s post-NBA draft power rankings as we and the NBA prepare for the 2026–27 season.

30. Sacramento Kings

Darius Acuff Jr. is a ray of hope for the Kings. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Kings got their guy in Darius Acuff Jr. on draft night, which is the first thing to go right in Sacramento since ... winning Game 6 in the first round of the 2023 playoffs to force a Game 7 against the Warriors? It’s been a dark few years in Sactown. Anywho, Acuff figures to be an exciting addition but his best teammates, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, both seem to be declining and could be shipped elsewhere by the time the season starts. Next year figures to be another slog for the Kings even with Acuff as a beam of hope.

29. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies’ rebuild is off to a great start with Cam Boozer and Karim Lopez in the fold after draft night. As a whole, this is still a bad roster, though. The team in Memphis is made up of a wide assortment of interesting role players who haven’t proven much at the NBA level and a distressed asset in Ja Morant. Boozer’s presence makes them a potential League Pass sleeper as far as entertainment value goes but winning will not come in spades.

28. Chicago Bulls

It’s hard not to like the direction the Bulls are headed in. Nabbing Caleb Wilson at No. 4 on Tuesday night seems like an awesome fit and the Dailyn Swain pick could pay off huge, even if it feels like a big reach right now. However! That does not change the fact that the roster is largely bereft of established, productive NBA players. The Nic Claxton pickup was great on that front and Josh Giddey is a known quantity but otherwise the Bulls are a bundle of potential and nothing more—which usually means it’ll be a while before they win games.

27. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks enter a new era this offseason with Giannis Antetokounmpo traded to the Heat for a variety of young players and picks. As is the case with most teams who have to trade their franchise superstar, the ensuing roster is... subpar, to say the least. But Milwaukee did land two NBA-caliber scorers in Tyler Herro and Jaime Jacquez Jr., which gives the team a marginally higher floor than the other cellar-dwellars of the NBA next year. If and when the Bucks trade those guys for more assets, they’ll plummet down power rankings such as these. But for the time being, while Milwaukee is not a good team, its not the absolute worst in the NBA either.

26. Brooklyn Nets

Trading away Nic Claxton to land Julius Randle feels like a service-level upgrade that won’t actually lead to more wins. It’s hard to see how Randle and Michael Porter Jr. are going to coexist while the Nets try to ensure sixth overall pick Mikel Brown Jr. gets plenty of touches. And with Claxton gone Brooklyn is severely lacking size inside, as well as established rim protection. Thus this feels like an incomplete roster right now. If the Nets trot it out without changes next season, it’s going to be a feast of empty calories for all involved—and a ton of losses.

25. New Orleans Pelicans

If Zion Williamson is healthy, maybe the Pelicans make some noise this year. Maybe. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Pelicans are earnestly trying to win games and still went 26–56 last season. As it stands, the same team is set to return without many changes. Even anticipating growth from the quality young players New Orleans employs, the assembled roster is still a confusing assortment of talent without any obvious strengths. Maybe new coach Jamahl Mosley inspires consistent defensive effort but it’s another year for the Pelicans where the path to success is very murky but the paths to failure are multiple and stark.

24. Utah Jazz

Are you prepared to see the Jazz try to win games for the first time in four years? We barely even remember what that looks like. Utah is well-situated to take a step forward, though. Darryn Peterson rounds out a loaded starting five in terms of talent alongside Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ace Bailey (or Walker Kessler if he’s retained). But it’s going to take some time for all these players to mesh and remember what winning basketball feels like. So while this should be the best Jazz season in a while it still won’t be much in the grander scheme of things league-wide.

23. Los Angeles Clippers

Last year was about as good as it can get for a Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers team. The superstar forward played nearly 70 games and averaged a career-high in points per game. It still only led to the No. 9 seed in the West and a brutal play-in loss to end the season. If Leonard is somehow equally as healthy this season, Darius Garland avoids another toe injury and No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler meshes immediately, Los Angeles could get better. But the odds of all that happening at once are low and the franchise still hasn’t found a replacement for Ivica Zubac.

22. Dallas Mavericks

Consider this a ringing endorsement of Cooper Flagg. He was so good as a rookie it feels like he has the potential to be a top-20 player in the NBA next season. More relevant to these rankings he feels like a genuine floor-raiser that can power the Mavericks to a double-digit increase in wins when slotting a healthy Kyrie Irving next to him. Dusty May is an unknown quantity at head coach at the pro level and No. 9 pick Morez Johnson Jr. has a long way to go offensively but it isn’t hard to envision Dallas sticking close to .500 with an confident Flagg supported by elite backcourt scoring.

21. Phoenix Suns

The Suns were perfectly mid all season long and bring back almost the exact same roster. The biggest change as of now appears to be Devin Booker wearing No. 15 instead of No. 1. Thus it’s hard to anticipate a different outcome after Phoenix finished slightly above .500 last year and in the play-in tournament. If Dillon Brooks regresses after a career season, it could in fact turn out worse.

20. Washington Wizards

A new era begins in Washington this offseason after picking AJ Dybantsa first overall. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On paper the Wizards look like they have a much higher floor than one might realize. Assuming all the current talent on the roster stays put throughout the offseason, Trae Young and Anthony Davis will provide a baseline of competency the nation’s capital hasn’t seen since John Wall was an All-Star. No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa is as ready-made for the NBA as Flagg was last year. There are a lot of question marks around how available the star veteran duo will be (and how long Davis might stick around) but as it stands the Wiz have built an average-at-worst roster. Which is a massive leap from years prior.

19. Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers made it back to the playoffs last year despite signfiicant off-court distractions. Most major contributors will be returning, as well as Damian Lillard, who spent last year rehabbing a torn Achilles. Even in the (very likely) event Lillard isn’t anywhere near the All-Star guard he was before getting hurt, his presence will prove helpful both on and off the court. New coach Micah Nori is widely respected around the league. Portland feels like a team on the upswing.

18. Orlando Magic

The Magic will be a popular pick as a team ready to make a leap after hiring the elite defensive mind of Sean Sweeney to be the new coach following an outstanding showing in the postseason; Orlando pushed the No. 1 seed Pistons to seven games. But in the big picture the Magic have aggressively underachieved for several years in a row and banking on Sweeney to fix all their problems seems optimistic—even with the talent he has to work with.

17. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers added another exciting guard to an already-electric backcourt, selecting Labaron Philon Jr. in the first round to join Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe. The future is in good hands in Philly in that regard. But there’s still so much money tied up in the Joel Embiid and Paul George contracts. The Sixers owe those two $112 million next year. That matters because it makes it mighty difficult for the new front office to build out a supporting cast that can survive inevitable injuries to those two stars while also complementing the young talent at the guard position. If everyone is healthy Philadelphia will compete, but one crack could sink this whole ship.

16. Golden State Warriors

Picking up Yaxel Lendeborg in the lottery makes for a clean fit. Larger questions about the roster around Steph Curry remain. The Dubs seem very likely to make more moves in the coming months, and Jimmy Butler’s recovery status will play a big role in how next year unfolds. But from where we’re standing right now Golden State is an underwhelming team outside of Curry, loaded with useful tertiary pieces but no true No. 2 to take the load off the franchise’s 37-year-old star.

15. Indiana Pacers

Haliburton will finally ditch the street clothes next season. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pacers are a terribly difficult team to evaluate right now. Their Finals roster will return mostly intact with Tyrese Haliburton coming back following a full year on the shelf with an Achilles injury. During his time sidelined, Indiana also added Ivica Zubac as his new pick-and-roll partner. There’s reason for optimism, especially after seeing how well Jayson Tatum played upon his return with a significantly shorter recovery period. But there are, obviously, a lot of outcomes when it comes to Haliburton’s play post-Achilles and what the on-court impact will be with Zubac instead of Myles Turner stretching the floor. We shall be bold and believe Haliburton will play well enough to keep Indiana in the playoff mix.

14. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets were a very fun team last year and should have a fairly high floor if they play like they did down the stretch of last season. They focused on getting up three-pointers in great quantity and tried hard on defense for the first time in a long while. Adding Christian Anderson in the draft will only help in both those regards. Charlotte did get punked in the last play-in game by Orlando, however, showing the roster has a lot of growing to do before it can compete with the big boys of the Eastern Conference. Trying to muster up more teeth defensively will be the first step in that process.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves seemed prime for something of a step back next year. With Donte DiVincenzo likely sidelined for the season and Julius Randle shipped out in a salary dump, two of their top-five rotation players are gone without any real attempt to replace them. Minnesota’s belief in Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid to take on larger roles in their stead isn’t misguided, per se, but does feel likely to lead to a year-over-year drop-off. Even if Anthony Edwards should be back with a vengance after an injury-plagued campaign.

12. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks enjoyed something of a breakout season behind their youthful talents and added Kingston Flemings in the lottery to round out a very solid core. Adding Zuby Ejiofor to play with Onyeka Okongwu doesn’t seem super ideal given how much Atlanta could’ve used some size against the Knicks in the first round. But at large the Hawks are a team on the rise and could sniff top 10 territory in rankings like these if Jalen Johnson continues to ascend as an alpha wing who can do it all offensively.

11. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors added another wing/forward hybrid with questionable shooting in Allen Graves during the first round of this year’s draft. Barring any other major changes Toronto seems set to embark upon a very similar season to last as a great defensive team with enough offense to make it work against most opponents. But without a truly elite scoring threat the Raptors aren’t going to break into the top 10 teams in the league.

10. Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant’s first season in Houston ended in ugly fashion. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rockets’ season ended in rather ugly fashion but their floor remains very high compared to their peers around the league. Houston’s defense is one of the best in the NBA and Kevin Durant gives the offense enough of a lift to survive most of the time. More growth on that side of the ball from Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Alperen Şengün could provide an additional boost. Until we see that happen it’s fair to doubt the Rockets as true contenders, but they should be one of the better teams next season in the grand scheme.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers won two hard-fought seven-game series in the playoffs before getting swept by the Knicks, which casts something of a pall over Cleveland’s situation. But while doubts remain about title contention, this is one of the most well-rounded and talented rosters in the league. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are offensive engines unto themselves, while Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley can each anchor elite defenses. Depth pieces like Max Strus and Jaylon Tyson help cover for the perimeter defense issues. The Cavs will rack up plenty of wins next year; the question is if they can do so when it really matters.

8. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers employ Luka Dončić and that gives the team an extremely high floor almost no matter what. The Slovenian superstar is hitting his peak as a scorer entering his age-27 season and is now guaranteed to enjoy the talents of Austin Reaves alongside him for the forseeable future. What Los Angeles does about LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and the center position will determine how high the ceiling is. But as long as Luka is in the fold, the purple and gold should be considered one of the top teams in the league.

7. Boston Celtics

Presuming the Jays stay together in Boston and enter the postseason healthy, the Celtics will win anywhere from 50 to 60 games and win at least one playoff series. That’s been the case every year since 2019 with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown; it’s hard to see anything changing in 2026–27. Boston’s ceiling feels lower than in recent years due to an unproven rotation outside the two stars that completely collapsed in the playoffs. But that same rotation helped power the team to 56 wins last year, mostly without Tatum. That puts them firmly in the tier of an undeniably good team who may or may not be able to compete with the great teams.

6. Denver Nuggets

Similarly, the Nuggets are in excellent shape as long as perennial MVP candidate Nikola Jokić is suiting up. The supporting cast around him may change, and perhaps dramatically, after a very disappointing playoff exit. But Jokić is one of the three best players in the NBA at any given point in time and for that reason Denver will rack up wins. The postseason flop inspires enough concern about their ability to hang in there against the real championship heavyweights of the league, though.

5. Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are the NBA’s newest star pairing. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Heat won the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes and now boast the best interior defense in the NBA (non-Wemby division) by pairing him with Bam Adebayo. The offense figures to be a work in progress, but giving Erik Spoelstra a two-time MVP to work with is going to pay dividends no matter what. Giannis rampaging around in an offensive system that allowed Miami to average the second-most points per game in the league last year should work out just fine—and you don’t have to score that many points anyway if he and Bam Adebayo are cutting off everything in the paint. It's fair to wonder how the Heat will shape up down the stretch but Antetokounmpo’s talent alone will result in numerous wins in South Beach. As long as those nagging calf issues don’t pop up again.

4. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons picked up Ebuka Okorie in the first round of the draft, which is a great match of team need with prospect. Okorie is already one of Detroit’s best creators behind Cade Cunningham and the playoffs showed all the Pistons need to take the next step is just a bit more offense. Betting on Okorie alone to provide that is a shaky strategy and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Detroit make more moves this offseason after Wednesday’s Isaiah Stewart trade. But last year figures to be the standard moving forward for the Pistons as an elite defensive team who can rack up big win totals behind the superstar talents of their franchise point guard.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have been quite active already this offseason and should continue to be at the center of the NBA’s trade market. Their first round haul of Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz in the first round was great and will allow Oklahoma City to move on from other veteran talent; Mara could be quite useful the next time the Thunder see Victor Wembanyama in the playoffs. But at large this is a team that will be keeping its title-winning core together for the foreseeable future and employ the reigning, two-time MVP in Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. They will probably win the most games in the NBA, again, and be on the shortlist of true championship favorites, again.

2. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs kicked down the door of the NBA by making it all the way to the Finals in their first playoff appearance in the Wembanyama era. It was quite an announcement of their presence in the championship conversation for years to come. As long as Wemby is healthy, San Antonio will bring a top-three defense to every game and his offensive skillset should only improve entering his age-22 season. It’s frightening to think arguably the most talented player in the world has significantly more room to grow. Yet that’s the case with the Spurs and Wembanyama. The fact that Dylan Harper seems primed to be a star in his own right and the team’s youthful roster proved fiercely capable of competing in the postseason just adds to the perception San Antonio is going to be a titan of the NBA for years to come.

1. New York Knicks

The Knicks are reigning champs and thus earn the top spot in these offseason power rankings. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

To the victor go the spoils. As well as the top spot in these power rankings. The Knicks didn’t do much in the draft but they didn’t need to after winning this year’s title with an extremely talented, well-rounded starting five starring Jalen Brunson. The bench will probably need some tinkering given New York’s publicly stated desire to avoid the second apron but at large, doubt the Knicks at your own peril. They can defend, they can shoot, they can score in the paint and they haven’t met a deficit too big to overcome. New York is the best team in the league.

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