SI:CYMI | Like Zohran Mamdani, Knicks Get The Job Done

Morning! This is Kristen Wong from Sports Illustrated. As Justin Timberlake would say, it’s gonna be May. Or I guess, it is May. The weather is that perfect balance between not too hot and not too cold. To wear shorts, or not to wear shorts? That is the spring question. Forget about shorts, let’s get into sports.

Forward this to your fashion-forward friend who will be wearing a cerulean sweater to opening night of The Devil Wears Prada 2. That’s all.

This is a web version of our new recap newsletter, SI:CYMI. If you’re reading this on SI.com, click here to subscribe and receive SI:CYMI directly in your inbox each morning.

The Headlines …

NBA WINNERS AND LOSERS: So the Knicks beat the Hawks —badly. New York is moving on to the next round of the playoffs, while Atlanta licks its wounds and looks back at another season come and gone. … LeBron James got a little testy when asked whether the Rockets were the better team in the series after the Lakers dropped Game 5. Someone doesn’t like losing. … The Pistons clawed their way back from the brink of elimination to take Game 5 against Orlando. Can they summon a little more “magic” of their own to pull off the miracle of ‘03 ? … Missed the NBA action because you had better things to do? Here’s our recap of Thursday’s playoff games .

GOOD (AND BAD) DECISIONS: Alabama coach Nate Oats discussed Aden Holloway’s future with the team after the rising senior’s felony drug arrest. … The extremely tall center from Florida, Olivier Rioux, is transferring out west . … Shohei Ohtani had a pretty bad baserunning blunder that cost the Dodgers the game against the Marlins. … Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love has a very wholesome plan for all the money he’s set to make in the NFL. … Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger openly questioned the organization’s choice to draft QB Drew Allar . … Here’s why the Rams decided to pick Ty Simpson over Makai Lemon and Kenyon Sadiq. … Shilo Sanders went off on a Browns reporter for her take on why Deshaun Watson deserves the QB1 job over Shedeur. Shilo, remind me what NFL team you play for again? … Kyle Shanahan explained his reasons behind some of the 49ers’ controversial draft picks. … Amazon is making its first foray into broadcasting live college sports after entering a landmark deal with Duke men’s basketball . SI’s Patrick Andres discussed three potential outcomes of the Blue Devils’ bold experiment.

HORSIN’ AROUND: Who’s ready for the Kentucky Derby? These horses sure are. Here’s what to know about each horse competing in this year’s race. … A ticket inside Churchill Downs will cost you a pretty penny, particularly if you’d like to sit down. … As for what the winners get to take home, here’s a look at the full prize purse for the Kentucky Derby .

Feed Refresher ...

The moments that caught our eye were …

ANNE IS THE REAL OG: Meet Anne Hathaway, an OG Arsenal fan, an OG Knicks fan, and an OG OG fan. She finally opened up about that viral courtside run-in with Anunoby at MSG in 2024. Ever since The Devil Wears Prada star spoke out about the Knicks, New York is 1-0 with an average margin of victory of 51 points. Just sayin’.

NOT JOKING AROUND: Another Nuggets-Timberwolves playoff game, another Nikola Jokić scuffle. This time, Jokić got upset over a feathery light push in the back . Getting a little soft there, buddy?

What We’re Watching This Weekend ...

NBA:

Friday, May 1

Pistons @ Magic—7:00 p.m. ET; Amazon Prime Video

Cavaliers @ Raptors—7:30 p.m. ET; Amazon Prime Video

Lakers @ Rockets—9:30 p.m. ET; Amazon Prime Video

If any of these NBA playoff series go to Game 7, it would take place Sunday.

Saturday, May 2

76ers @ Celtics—7:30 p.m. ET; NBC/Peacock

WNBA:

Saturday, May 2

Nigeria National Team @ Fever—7:00 p.m. ET; Stream on WNBA League Pass

Caitlin Clark’s final preseason test before the WNBA season gets underway. Catch up on her latest outing against Paige Bueckers and the Wings.

Kentucky Derby

Saturday, May 2

Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, USA Network/ Stream on Peacock, FuboTV

In honor of the derby, here’s a line from former Sports Illustrated writer Kurt Vonnegut on a racehorse that tried to escape: “The horse jumped over the f—ing fence.”

That’s a wrap for today. See ya Sunday!