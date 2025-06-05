New Report on Potential Blockbuster Celtics-Spurs Trade
SAN ANTONIO — Name a player, and the San Antonio Spurs can afford to trade for him. That doesn't mean they will.
According to a report by Chris Mannix, the Spurs may be a team to watch this offseason in a potential trade for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, that is, if he's available.
Rumors centered around Milwaukee Bucks frontman Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns veteran Kevin Durant have taken the spotlight as the offseason reaches full swing, but with the Celtics set to miss Jayson Tatum for an extended period next season as fiscal penalties loom, Boston could be in a position to shop some of its core.
“The team I’d watch the closest with Jaylen Brown is probably the Spurs," Mannix said. Sure, I think (the Spurs would) love to make a run at Giannis, but do the Bucks ask for Stephon Castle? Like, is that on their wish list?"
If Castle and/or the No. 2 overall pick make up part of the asking price for either Durant or Antetokounmpo, San Antonio will be weary about making a deal happen. But while Brown comes as a cheaper alternative in initial dealings, he's atop the list of most expensive assets in the years following.
In July 2023, Brown signed the then-richest contract in NBA history with a five-year, $285 million deal set to keep him in Boston through the 2028-29 season — a figure that's since been passed by Jayson Tatum, who signed a five-year $314 million deal a year later.
If the Spurs were to inherit Brown's contract, it would only get richer over time, with the forward set to make $64 million annually by the final year of the deal. And the Spurs, who are still on the hook to extend De'Aaron Fox and give Victor Wembanyama his first non-rookie-level contract, would land in a similar financial situation that Boston is currently in.
Brown would add immense value to San Antonio as a superstar forward, but his numbers have regressed since he signed the deal — including last season being his worst since 2019-20 — and that's before he'd be forced to take a backseat to Wembanyama.
So, yes. The Spurs could make a deal for Brown. They can afford it.
That doesn't mean they will.