Victor Wembanyama's 2nd Year, New Faces & More: The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
The time has finally arrived.
Gregg Popovich, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are set to speak to the media for the first time of the season Monday morning, kicking off the festivities for his second NBA season as the young team looks to continue to pave a way in the Western Conference.
In order to do so, they'll have to take steps forward individually, but also collectively. Luckily, there are some new, older faces to help that effort. So, the question becomes how much better they've gotten in one offseason and how much better they can get.
Wembanyama said last season he was only at 15 percent of his capabilities. One can only imagine what he'll look like when that number increases, though the Spurs just hope it positively correlates with their win total.
With training camp opening today, here's everything you need to know about the Spurs:
Who's Going to be at Training Camp?
As it stands, San Antonio has 21 players signed to its roster for camp. 15 of them are fully guaranteed, two of them are on two-way deals, one of them is non-guaranteed and three of them are signed to training camp deals. Here's the list:
Fully Guaranteed
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Devin Vassell
3. Chris Paul
4. Keldon Johnson
5. Jeremy Sochan
6. Zach Collins
7. Harrison Barnes
8. Stephon Castle
9. Tre Jones
10. Blake Wesley
11. Sandro Mamukelashvili
12. Sidy Cissoko
13. Julian Champagnie
14. Malaki Branham
15. Charles Bassey
Non-Guaranteed
1. Malachi Flynn
Two-Way Deals
1. Harrison Ingram
2. David Duke Jr.
3. VACANT
Training Camp Invites
1. Brandon Boston Jr.
2. Riley Minix
3. Nathan Mensah
San Antonio signed Flynn over the offseason and given his status as a rising fifth-year veteran, he wouldn't qualify for a two-way contract, meaning that if he is to impress during preseason and camp, he'd be displacing one of the currently guaranteed players.
The Spurs have perhaps the most depth at point guard, so Flynn does have his work cut out for him, but that being said, there's a reason he was picked up. Perhaps he's due for another 50-point outing.
As for the training camp invitees, Minix stood out during Summer League as a stretch wing for Kenny Trevino's Spurs, as did Duke Jr. and Mensah — the former of which took one of three available two-way contracts. Boston Jr. was added as well after a few seasons spent with the LA Clippers.
Of the players invited to camp, one of them will likely be offered the final two-way roster spot after San Antonio waived Jamaree Bouyea a few weeks ago. Jameer Nelson Jr. was also previously invited to camp before being waived in favor of Mensah.
Who's Going to Start?
Devin Vassell is the biggest reason this question is up in the air.
After if was announced that the veteran shooting guard would be missing the beginning of the season as he continues to heal from a foot injury, the spot he normally fills in the starting rotation will be open. So, the question stands: Who fills in for him?
Early indications suggest that Malaki Branham will step forward to fill the role. He fits the mold of a true shooting guard more-so than a point guard, unlike many of the Spurs' other backcourt options. He found himself in a slight slump last season, but with an early expanded role, he could begin to shine while Vassell is out.
READ MORE: Malaki Branham Seemingly Stuck At Crossroads
Last season, Branham finished third in 3-point shooting percentage of players returning to the team — first and second going to Vassell and Champagnie — and while he might not be the most voluminous shooter next year, his high mark provides the Spurs with a good option, and a likely replacement while their star 2-guard continues to heal.
Assuming he does fill the spot instead of Stephon Castle or a combination of others, here's what the starting rotation and depth might look like:
Starters
Chris Paul
Malaki Branham
Jeremy Sochan
Harrison Barnes
Victor Wembanyama
Bench
Tre Jones
Stephon Castle
Keldon Johnson
Julian Champagnie
Zach Collins
Reserves
Blake Wesley
Sidy Cissoko
Harrison Ingram
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Charles Bassey
David Duke Jr.
A Few More Storylines
Beside the obvious question of how much better Wembanyama has gotten — which will certainly be answered early on in camp — the Spurs do have some other intriguing players and storylines.
The first of which? Castle and Paul's relationship.
Paul easily has the most experience and knowledge to impart on his teammates. In his prime, he was the undisputed “Point God,” and while he might not what he used to be, he still has more left in the tank.
Joining Wembanyama and the Spurs was a chance for him to prove that while also reaping the benefits of a generational talent still learning his way. Paul will be a mentor of sorts to him, Castle and everyone else, but that’s not the whole story.
READ MORE: Who's the Mentor-Mentee Duo to Watch in San Antonio?
"I'm not a coach," Paul said over the offseason. "There is definitely things to be learned and all this stuff. But I come in trying to learn from these guys.
”The thing that connects us all is this game, and us always trying to get better."
As much Castle is learning from Paul, so, too, will Paul from Castle. The idea of the mentor-mentee relationship is well in the works, and while Paul might see starting minutes early in the season, San Antonio can consider it a win if Castle takes over as each game plays out.
Big-man depth will also be something to look for. With a starting lineup featuring both Sochan and Barnes, Wembanyama is isolated as the lone center, despite his typical positionless play style.
If such is the case, it'll be up to Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to grab boards from the bench and function as down-low scorers at the same time, while Sochan can revert to playing more of a forward role — this year he'll avoid the ugly point guard experimentation.
Beyond that, San Antonio's scheme will certainly become much clearer as camp goes on as each player carves out a place for themselves in the rotation and, of course, "learns to play."
