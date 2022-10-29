Wizards Fit Check [October 28, 2022]

The Wizards made a team fashion statement as they all wore "DMV Vote" shirts for their Vote Night game October 28th against the Indiana Pacers.

These shirts were worn by players and staff to encourage those in attendance throughout the DMV and around the nation (as this was an ESPN televised game) to get out and vote during the upcoming midterm elections. The team also had help from Washington Mystics' Alysha Clark and Elizabeth Williams, who were at Capital One Arena getting fans excited about voting! We were able to catch a clip of Wizards' sideline reporter Meghan McPeak in her DMV Votes T-Shirt.

Please visit vote.gov for more information on voter registration, polling locations and key dates!

The team of course came through with the looks outside of these tees! Here's what some of your favorite Wizards players wore to the game.

Kyle Kuzma brought the light in a colorful sweater and on his feet are elastic heel strap sandals by Paris brand BLUEMARBLE. He is also rocking a pair of cutout off-white shades in this full look styled by Toreno Winn Jr.

Kristaps Porzingis looked smooth and sleek in his tailored gray suit and Daniel Gafford was shining in his cuban link diamond chain.

Bradley Beal Postgame 10/28/22 BreAnna Holmes - Inside The Wizards

Bradley Beal has on a Cactus Jack Dior sweatshirt with a pair of Dior Velcro Cargo pants.

Will Barton is wearing an Under Armour Rival Fleece Signature Box Hoodie.

Rui Hachimura accessorized his KITH suit with a Dior x Jordan Wings Messenger Bag.

The Wizards now hit the road to Boston for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

