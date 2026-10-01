Anthony Gill Reflects Fondly Back on Lasting Russell Westbrook Wizards Memories

Russell Westbrook didn't opt for the whole "retirement tour" approach before making his exit from the NBA. It wouldn't have fit; banished to Sacramento and paid to play a brand of basketball no one outside of the Kings fan base was watching, it only made sense that the legendary energizer refused to relent any signs of stopping until he suddenly called it a career on his own terms.

Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end.



You had to be there. And now it’s over. pic.twitter.com/6YoOW8WyIV — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 12, 2026

The retirement announcement enabled everyone who watched Westbrook to reflect back on the future-Hall of Famer's career all together, warts and all, granting one oft-overlooked franchise with a chance to pay their respects to the former MVP. Despite only partnering with Westbrook for a lone campaign, anyone who watched his Washington Wizards knew how impressive his instant impact was to a squad in need of some fresh life.

Anthony Gill, who remains with the Wizards despite debuting professionally in that same 2020-21 season, had some fond Westbrook memories to share in preparation for the league's first season without the 9x All-Star since 2008.

"I think of our times off the court," he told On SI. "It was him, Ish Smith and myself, every road game we would just go get dinner together. That was our little crew for thar year. So I think about those times. I think about the man that he was and the leader that he was for this team. First day of practice, he comes in and he lets everybody know how it's going to be, not only for the players, but the enture staff of how it's going to be for the rest of the season. I appreciated his leadership while he was here, super thankful for the time that I had with him."

May 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after loosing control of the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook's Unique Place in Wizards History

That Wizards season, one characterized by lingering effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and the 10-day hardship contract era, finished with the franchise's most recent playoff appearance. Even if they were swiftly gentleman's swept by the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, they never would have gotten that far without Westbrook's relentless spirit leaking into the rest of his Washington teammates.

While Bradley Beal was the one who earned the trip to All-Star weekend and the Third Team All-NBA nod, Westbrook earned a few statistical claims of his own. He averaged a triple-double for what would be the fourth and final time of his career, setting the all-time high-water mark for total triple-doubles with 182 to pass Oscar Robertson in the record books.

Russell Westbrook with his biggest dunk as a Wizard 👀 pic.twitter.com/liDC27kct6 — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) March 26, 2021

But as quickly as he arrived in that franchise-turning John Wall trade, he was gone. Westbrook was swapped once again, this time to the Los Angeles Lakers to unknowingly-end his time as an effective star-caliber producer.

Conversely: Gill, the Constant

Two more seasons of running in mud closely-tailed that brief taste of the postseason, as the Wizards couldn't even reach the Play-In Tournament portion of the postseason with the Beal-Kristaps Porzingis-Kyle Kuzma triumverate. And following three more seasons of committed rebuilding, only Gill remains as a reminder of just how much Washington's changed since that feel-good season.

Nov 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) celebrates with Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

He's never left town entering season No. 7 in the pros, and that throw-together combination of default lead scorers has been replaced by an entirely-new assortment of stars. Trae Young and Anthony Davis are Gill's new leading men, followed closely by a deep pool of prospects headlined by reigning top draft pick AJ Dybantsa.

Funnily enough, he may have Westbrook to thank once more for returning to Washington last month, with the Wizards' foiled reported hunt for their former point guard resulting in the open roster spot that Gill's come to fill. Now, it's up to him to continue guiding the young locker room as Westbrook once did, but in his own genial way as the roster's longtime stabilizer.

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