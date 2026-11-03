Brian Keefe is Beginning to Impress as Wizards Head Coach amidst Successful Season Start

Brian Keefe stands as a testament to the fact that no matter how closely you follow an organizational script, or how tight-lipped you remain before the media, pitchforks are always around the corner when impatience naturally captures sports fans.

Those who love Washington Wizards may have felt a twinge of jealousy when they watched Taylor Jenkins, a critically-acclaimed coaching candidate whom the Milwaukee Bucks scooped up in the last hiring cycle, rile up his new locker room following a win last week, but that's just not how the quiet Keefe operates. Despite his approaching three full years as the Wizards' lead bench staffer in January, it still felt entering the season as if no one knew much of anything about him as a play-caller, let alone as a motivator with the franchise angling to escape the doldrums of the rebuilding process.

The tough hand he'd been dealt did little to quell any preexisting worries surrounding Keefe; he'd have to back up his alleged love for defense with all-new prospects and trade-acquired All-Stars to integrate, with expectations to actually win games sure to follow.

Already, just seven games into the 2026-27 campaign, the previously-unquantifiable Keefe has already made a few noticeable strides as the game-manager. It hasn't always looked smooth, but the Wizards couldn't have notched their early 4-3 record without the buy-in he's requested and enforced.

Washington's Keefe-y Characteristics

It would've been easy for outsiders to roll their eyes during all of those postgame pressers that Keefe spent banging the drum on defensive accountability over the last few years. He was saying the right things, though there was little evidence of cohesion and discipline among the lengthy disruptors that his front office continued bringing aboard.

Trying to build winning habits in an environment more-interested in bolstering long-term draft capital than regular season records had to be tough, and fans are finally seeing what Keefe and the players can do now that they're finally unleashed.

Nov 2, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their most recent win, a 103-94 handling of the Orlando Magic, was as close to a coaching clinic as anyone around D.C.'s seen in years. His switching defense was on full display during a third quarter his team spent holding the Magic to nine total points, and he won both of his challenge attempts over the matchup's course to keep the pressure on the trailing home team.

Even when he's down Alex Sarr, a seven-footer who blocked two shots a game last season, he's still free to implement a loaded chamber's worth of versatile stoppers. Washington management, who's remained vocal in their support for Keefe all through the teardown process, gave him a gift in Anthony Davis as a still-versatile defender to implement behind wings like AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly, and they already have a top-eight defensive rating to show for their efforts.

Trae Young is likely to get pulled into actions as the smallest member of the Wizards’ rotation, but this is a great peek at what everyone else can do as a united switching front on the off-chance that he’s allowed to camp on his man in the corner pic.twitter.com/AugSzfMyTW — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 3, 2026

And remember, he managed the majority of this limited sample size without Dybantsa, one of the more dynamic energizers he has to deploy.

There was a real question as to how he'd manage the incomplete starting lineup and rotation, yet he's managed to push just about every correct button in managing the subtly-dense supporting cast thus far. Coulibaly rose to the occasion in a Dybantsa-lite role in the prospect's stead, Justin Champagnie immediately factored into the second unit after a few season openers past spent in Keefe's doghouse and the once-ball-dominant Trae Young's adjusted to a more versatile implementation.

Even the back end of the minutes equation, a fringe problem that burst back open when Champagnie went down with a foot fracture last week, was settled quickly. Khris Middleton enjoyed an early advantage as the seasoned scorer of the bunch, but Keefe, to his credit, slid fan-favorite Will Riley a chance of his own as the occasional 10th man without giving him more than he could handle.

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) lobs a pass in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Keefe's still far from figuring it all out this early in the season. He's not without a few still-dangling loose ends; the Wizards still aren't taking or making 3-pointers in volume while regularly-succumbing to offensive rebounding battles lost on the glass, and they often seem to have one center too many on the floor semi-regularly between Davis, Sarr and Deandre Ayton. But if we consider just how quickly the coach of has rewritten some of the doubts regarding his ability to combine developmental touch with helpful nightly habits, it's hard not to credit him with at least some of their strengths.

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