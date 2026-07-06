Jaden Hardy's Trade Departure Opens Opportunity for Fringe Wizards Scorer

It may have taken a few days of painful buildup, but the Washington Wizards finally threw their hungry fan base a bone in adding a veteran newcomer to next season's squad.

And Deandre Ayton is far from some morsel signing intended to hold the masses over while they plan their next splash acquisition; the well-traveled seven-footer is overqualified to fill in as the Wizards' primary backup big behind Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr, but that's where the former Los Angeles Laker will be regularly deployed as the reserve rebounder and rim-finisher that this young Washington roster needed.

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'd be remiss to point out that part of Ayton's general buzz as a Wizards asset traces back to how the franchise netted the longtime-starter. Despite arriving in D.C. during the first week of open free agency, he only changed teams through a trade the Wizards swung in chasing their next buy-low rehabilitation target, a move that merely cost them Jaden Hardy and two future second round draft picks.

Those seconds are practically nothing in the grand scheme of team-building, especially to an asset-rich organization like Washington, but Hardy's loss is one worth noting.

He made the most of his short, 23-game Wizards stint, slotting into the lineup immediately following his cross-country move as a member of the Davis trade and scoring as productively as ever. The fourth-year guard averaged career-highs in points (12.6), field goal percentage (44.3%) and 3-point hit rate (42%) in 20+ nightly Wizards minutes, occupying a quietly-vital role as the group's confidence-oozing tough shot-creator alongside his deferential former teammates.

Jaden Hardy WIZARDS DEBUT 11 Points, 3 Threes, 3/7 FG vs Cavaliers I 25-26 NBA Season pic.twitter.com/YNjklKuOQh — Hoops Showtime (@HoopsShowtime12) February 12, 2026

Despite the offensive production, he was seen as a long shot to crack the Wizards 2026-27 rotation following the additions of stars in the previously-injured Davis, similarly-hampered Trae Young and recent NBA Draft headliner AJ Dybantsa. Most everyone ahead of Hardy in Washington's previous depth chart can similarly score, and those who can't match his creative flair post much higher defensive ceilings.

He, along with Cam Whitmore, were going to be gunning for the same gig as the play-finishing highlight machine, as they both lived and died by their shotmaking variance with hopes of pushing their way into positions alongside more trusted rotational fixtures. With Hardy out of the picture, the door is wide open for Whitmore to complete his long-awaited return.

Clearing the Whitmore Return Runway

The 20th pick from the 2023 NBA Draft seemed geared up to make an impact with last year's Wizards, finally joining his hometown squad after his initial struggles to break into the bigs with the Houston Rockets. And while he did manage to squeeze in a few electric dunks and scoring outbursts during a rocky fall, the star-crossed prospect was sidelined with blood clots to suddenly end his season well before he could secure any closure.

Dec 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore (1) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was just Hardy before Hardy, another trade refugee dumped from a Texas team who wanted nothing more than to pull up for wild 3-pointers and barrel his way to the rim. Even in a more competitive rotation, there's a place in the league for that specific skillset in moderation.

Whitmore was already playing with plenty to prove before he went down with an untimely case of shoulder-based deep vein thrombosis, and that won't change until he's proven to his rigid coaching staff that he's worthy of earning regular minutes. Even last year, before Hardy was a Wizard and without much in the way of high-end rotational competition, he couldn't clear 17 minutes per night, and now he'll have another piece in Dybantsa to join Kyshawn George, Will Riley, Bilal Coulibaly and Justin Champagnie in further complicating Washington's crowded wing room.

If the injured forward has any edge to boast, it's his inherent off-the-ground athleticism that fans noticed in his impressive burst. The same can be said of fellow above-the-rim threats in Dybantsa and Coulibaly, the latter of which will soon find himself on the clock for a rookie extension alongside the rest of their 2023 draft classmates.

The Wizards, now further bolstered by fresh acquiree Ayton, doesn't need Whitmore's services as badly as they did when winning wasn't as much of a priority last season. Their roster spots are at a premium, but the forward's redemption tour seems a little bit clearer with his most direct rotational competitor now off to Los Angeles.

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