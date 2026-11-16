Some of the Washington Wizards' 10 losses have provided reasons for optimism. Even if they only have four wins to their name since the season started, they've still proven capable of occasionally hanging with playoff regulars as they did in last week's double-overtime defeat to the Detroit Pistons.

That sentiment did not apply during their catastrophic collapse to close out the weekend, one that worried the masses well beyond the uncompetitive 147-119 win that the Houston Rockets got to enjoy. Very few of their key players showed up statistically, an even fewer had any fight or effort to provide with the season sinking even further into the red.

They'll have no time to rest in hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for the second night of a back-to-back, and it wasn't difficult to locate the names most-demanding of the viewers' eyes amidst the Wizards' raising stakes.

Trae Young's Attempt at an Easy Bounceback

Should the star guard walk away from the Grizzlies matchup with just one point, an unquestionably-disappointing performance, would still statistically out-rank his showing against the Rockets, a game in which Young failed to score for the first time in his gaudy career. There came a point where Tre Mann, the little-used journeyman without any recent rotational experience to his name, earned a look as a supplementary shooter while Young hit the bench.

Trae Young tonight:



0 PTS

0/5 FGM

0/3 3PM

3 Turnovers



26 minutes of cardio 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DVTsOkda7o — NBA Tour Dates (@NBATourDates) November 16, 2026

The 4x All-Star is too talented a player to be so matchup-dependent in relation to the games in which he's going to go off, meaning that the Grizzlies' already-depleted depth chart shouldn't mean as much as it does in relation to Young's odds of getting his numbers. But given the under-the-hood shooting struggles he's tried and failed to escape to start the fall, the Wizards' offensive distributor profiles as the most vengeful name to watch.

Alex Sarr's Chase for Continued Momentum

There was only one Wizard who clearly impressed as a scorer before the deficit ballooned into a blowout, and that was Sarr, Washington's fifth scoring option. He put up 25 against the Rockets just a few days after collecting 30 during the Pistons' visit, fully resuscitating anyone who'd given up on the seven footer's chances of locating his role within the cluttered scheme.

Oct 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during warm ups before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he admitted to On SI that he's yet to enjoy any miraculous shift in nightly responsibilities, the aggression with which he's gone to work as an advantage-sensing scorer has combined swimmingly with the lively jumpshot. He's made 21 of his last 27 shot attempts over that previous pair of performances, including seven 3-pointers on a dozen total attempts.

They've yet to prove that they can beat anyone since starting the month off with an unconvincing win over the Orlando Magic, and the seven-footer isn't innocent in the team-wide effort indictment. The squad would benefit from continuing the feed the hot hand just as much as the fans would like more hustle in the transition defense, another potential avenue in which Sarr could shine.

Trae Young and Anthony Davis didn’t cross the opposing free-throw line after this missed layup. Alex Sarr jogged back on defense.



Houston scored a 3-on-2 break.



Poor effort. Zero accountability. pic.twitter.com/Fh8leKtDRJ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 16, 2026

AJ Dybantsa's Sprint from Poor Fit Concerns

Though he ended up with 16 points, relatively-even with the scoring figures he's managed over his young maiden season, Washington's lead prospect hasn't racked up buckets with the same smoothness that the locals intended to watch before the season started.

Dybantsa's jumper, for one, continues proving to confirm its status as a long-term project. He's hitting on only 24.3% of his 3.7 nightly attempts with a springy, flat form, but his lack of floor-spacing helpers has doomed him to constantly-fighting to fight through multiple defenders in trudging downhill. The rookie will start posting considerably-better statlines than 6/18 once he's working with enough perimeter threats to clear occasionally-open lanes.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) in the second half s at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And we all know how competitive he is, as well as how proud he was to have earned the Wizards' favor over the summer when he earned this past draft's top selection spot. Well, Cam Boozer, the Grizzlies' newest franchise face, has the chance to re-awaken Dybantsa's edge following the Wizards' most recent humiliating defeat with comparable shooting splits of his own.

If nothing else, the chance of a duel could mean more touches for the explosive athlete, and anything out of the ordinary would be welcome considering Washington's quandary.

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