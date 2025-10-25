When Will Tre Johnson Start for the Wizards?
Tre Johnson recently made some history as a rookie with the Washington Wizards. In his first game, he was the franchise's first rookie since 1992 to score 15 or more points in a debut, and also tied for the most three pointers made in a rookie debut. Johnson also looked like one of the best rookies from his class, dropping 16 points in his debut and shooting 50 percent from distance. These are usually numbers that indicate a rookie should be starting, but Johnson will still come off the bench.
When Will Johnson Get A Chance to Start?
Before the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Brian Keefe gave insight into when the decision to start Johnson could come. Keefe replied, "That stuff will all work out over time...the most important thing is his defense and figuring out what rotations work with each other." Johnson's improvement on defense was also a point of emphasis during the summer.
Another reason Johnson may not see running as a starter for a few weeks is who is in front of him. Veteran guard CJ McCollum is currently starting and has the resume to remain a starter. Bub Carrington is also starting at the point, and Johnson is more of a two guard than a point guard. This leaves it so that it's almost impossible for the rookie to start.
The path that will open up sometime with the starters, though, is when either a trade or an injury occurs. McCollum should be sought-after by some teams trying to contend this season. He is also a player who could win the Wizards a few games that they actually need to lose in order to gain a higher draft pick. The signs point to the veteran guard being traded, which opens up the starting role for Johnson. Of course, there is always the looming threat of injuries, but this is something no one should ever wish for.
This will probably happen during December when trade talks start to heat up. Even without a trade or injury, Johnson is good enough already to earn a chance as a starter. He just needs to keep producing performances like he did in his debut and continue putting in work at the gym. After a few games into the season, Keefe and the rest of the coaching staff will need to make a decision: do they start the rookie and go with a young lineup, or do they keep running the vets out there? Whatever the decision, the starting lineup should see changes throughout the season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!