Detailing the Uncertainty in Wizards Bub Carrington Future Outlook

Through every rebuild comes uncertainty and as the Washington Wizards near the end of theirs, said uncertainty has begun to set in. Washington has already done its part in finding a solid mix of young and veteran talent to build around, but now the decision comes as to who else is going to stick around. The Wizards already have an influx of young talent in nearly every spot, making it a dogfight amongst the borderline players for whose job is safe.

One of, if not the most confusing case in said mix is second year guard Bub Carrington. Washington selected Carrington with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft and since then he has appeared in every game. Once landing in D.C., he instantly made an impact, snatching up All-Rookie honors following an impressive rookie campaign.

Heading into year two, fans expected him to take a leap in his game, improving on the intricacies and taking a leap into stardom. However, things didn’t go to plan, as Carrington’s sophomore campaign was plagued with inconsistency and struggle, where although he had some great moments, they were often drowned out by the bad.

Apr 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Carrington seemingly didn’t improve as an overall player, seeing no real increase in any counting stats besides the, albeit, impressive seven percent leap in three point shooting. Other than that, Carrington struggled to find his role as the team’s lead guard, facing severe turnover issues and inconsistent impact.

He did have some stretches where he looked like the player he was touted to be, playing a solid few months of basketball. However, most fans can agree that Carrington seems off and almost out of place amongst the Wizards’ stacked young core. Many hoped for him to be the team’s point guard of the future, but after another season of him proving he’s not quite capable of it, on top of the team acquiring Trae Young, it seems as if that experiment is over.

The question now is how, or even if, he will fit into the team’s future plans. Carrington is by no means perfect at this point in time, but he has still been very productive for a player his age and with his role, inserting confidence that with the right developmental plan things can turn around. It’s important to remember that he is by no means a finished product and still has plenty of time to figure things out, but with that said, if he wishes to stick around for Washington in the long term, a year three leap might have to be imminent.

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