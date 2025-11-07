Three Keys to Victory vs. Cavaliers for Struggling Wizards
The 1-7 Washington Wizards are slated to take on the 5-3 Cleveland Cavaliers in what is projected to be a blood bath. As it stands, the Cavaliers are slated at 13.5 point favorites, despite playing the Wizards in DC. Even though this seems like an insurmountable mountain for the Wizards to climb, if they play their cards right they could sneak away with a victory.
Mix Things Up
If Washington enters this game with their typical approach, odds are, they won't pull out a victory. The Cavaliers are without a doubt the more talented team of the two, and will likely come into this game prepared and ready for the Wizards typical game plan. As a result, head coach Brian Keefe should look for alternate methods of game plan, in hopes of catching Cleveland off guard.
It's hard to predict exactly how coach Keefe will go about this, but there are a few different strategies he could take. One, and the most simplest being, to mix up the rotation. Bilal Coulibaly being out means a huge chunk of minutes has opened back up, allowing another Wizard to fill them. Another thing Keefe could do is mix up the strategic game plan, maybe throwing in a press or zone to try and catch the Cavaliers off guard.
Get the Offense Rolling Early
The Wizards can not afford to come out flat in this game, as playing from behind versus a team like Cleveland basically guarantees a loss from the start. Washington has done a good job and not coming out flat in recent games, but doing so in this matchup is especially important. The Wizards will need to come out blazing hot and jump out to an early lead as to build a cushion for the rest of the game.
Beyond just coming out hot, the Wizards will also need to get their best players rolling early as well. Too many times this season Washington has had one or two of their three leading scorers absent from the offensive game plan. Washington can not afford to have a passive Kyshawn George game, or an unimpactful Alex Sarr game. Getting both of them going from the get go will allow them to create momentum that they can build upon for the rest of the game —hopefully doing enough to sneak out a win.
Don’t Get Killed by Mitchell
Mitchell is one of the best players and scorers in the NBA today — nothing the Wizards do defensively will be enough to completely erase his impact. However, not letting him have a huge performance will be vital if they wish to sneak out an upset. Mitchell has posted insane performances on multiple occasions this season, all of which have resulted in Cleveland victories.
Slowing down Mitchell will be a very tough task, especially considering the fact that Washington's best perimeter defender (Bilal Coulibaly), will be absent in the matchup. The Wizards have struggled all season at slowing the roll of opposing teams superstar players, which has been a big reason behind their season struggles. If Washington wishes to beat Cleveland, multiple guys will have to step up to the occasion and buy in to slowing down Donovan Mitchell.
