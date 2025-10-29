Wizards Forward Returning From Injury Against Defending Champs

Bilal Coulibaly speaks to media ahead of his season debut:



- feels like he’s in great shape

- worked a lot on his left hand

- says the team could put more pressure on ballhandlers, which he can provide



