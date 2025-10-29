Wizards Forward Returning From Injury Against Defending Champs
After dropping an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers, the Washington Wizards' fanbase needed some good news. Bilal Coulibaly has missed the first four games of the season for the Wizards. Over the summer, he needed surgery on his thumb after injuring it during FIBA international play. Now, it has been announced that he will be making his return against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Coulibaly is coming off a decent second year in the league, where he averaged 12.3 points on 10.6 shots per game. The forward from France also averaged five rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. The numbers aren't anything that will blow someone out of the water, but he does fill some holes in the rotation.
Defense has been a struggle for this Wizards team, and the loss to the Sixers proved that statement only more. The squad blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Coulibaly could have stopped the Sixers' run and won the game for Washington. He can help limit the damage caused by the opposing offense by being a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions on the hardwood.
Offensively is where he will be tested. Some players have stepped up in his absence, most notably Kyshawn George. What the team needs to see explicitly from him is how the three-point shot looks and whether he can drive to the rim without turning the ball over or forcing a shot. Last season, Coulibaly shot 28.9 percent from distance, and this season, he cannot repeat that.
However, the biggest test is whether he can reclaim his starting spot. George looks like he will start the entire season, and Alex Sarr is the only viable starting center on this team. So, that leaves Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, and Bub Carrington. These three players have been struggling to start the season and very well could lose their starting spots.
Bub Carrington will remain a starter, as the Wizards still want him to be the future point guard. So that leaves Middleton and McCollum. In all honesty, both should be moved to the bench. Coulibaly should start in place of Middleton, and Tre Johnson needs to start for McCollum. Will this happen, though? Probably not. Coulibaly might not even start in his first game back, as Brian Keefe will probably have him on a minutes restriction and have him earn his starting role back.
Getting Coulibaly back, in any shape or form, though, is excellent for the team. Gives them another great defender to limit the opposing team, and hopefully, his offensive game is better than last season. Coulibaly can space the floor, which opens up avenues for guys like Carrington, George and Johnson. Getting the French forward back will surely have a positive effect on this young squad.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!