Studs and Duds From Wizards' Overtime Loss to Sixers
The tanking season is still in effect, as the Washington Wizards dropped another game, this time to the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers. This was a game, though, where it felt like the Wizards had control, and they did. At one point in the fourth quarter, they led by as much as 19 points. Then they let the Sixers tie it up and send the game to overtime, where the Wizards would then lose 139-134.
Even though the Wiz Kids lost, they controlled the entire game. The young players were showcasing why they were drafted to Washington. Some vets stepped up during regulation. It just came down to one reason why the Wizards lost: retaining their top-eight protected pick.
So, without further ado, here are studs and duds from the Wizards' overtime loss.
Stud: Alex Sarr
Alex Sarr may have seen the disrespect he received during his rookie season, and this summer, he has been nothing but fantastic this season. Sarr made Joel Embiid look like a role player, as the veteran could do nothing to stop the second-year center. Sarr finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds.
Sarr also set a franchise record in the loss, as he is the youngest player to have a 30-point and 10-rebound game in franchise history. Sarr has taken the leap to be the starting center in Washington for multiple seasons. Now, he has to keep doing this.
Dud: CJ McCollum
At this point, what was the point of trading for CJ McCollum? Yes, it got rid of Jordan Poole, who was going to take minutes away from other guys, but is McCollum not doing the same thing? He has been bad to start the season, and this loss was no different, as he scored 14 points and went 4-of-14 from the field.
At this point, he either needs to be benched or traded as soon as possible. What needs to happen is that Tre Johnson starts in his spot, as the future of this team revolves around Johnson, Sarr, whoever the Wizards take in the 2026 draft, and the next stud on this list.
Stud: Kyshawn George
The NBA world now knows about Kyshawn George, and it may be time to push the narrative to send him to the All-Star game this season. Teams are now preparing to guard George, something that wasn't even considered last season. In the loss, the forward walked away with 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.
The only thing I will criticize is the fact that George is finding himself in foul trouble. He is aggressive, which is not bad, but he has been picking up way too many fouls in the first four games. Other than that, George is putting together a season that could see him at the All-Star game.
Dud: Khris Middleton
Where does one even start with Khris Middleton in this one? First, he was a negative on the court in all aspects of the game. The veteran forward, who also has a championship ring, finished with 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting, but he did have 10 rebounds.
However, Middleton is a big part of why the Wizards lost this game. In regulation, instead of giving it to Kyshawn or Sarr, he tries to take the game-winning shot, hits the front iron, and misses. Then, in the final seconds of overtime, he throws a Hail Mary pass that is intercepted to secure the Sixers' win. The majority of this loss falls on Middleton.
