Wizards Rule Out Two Players for Nuggets Matchup

The Washington Wizards have had their share of injuries this season, which will continue ahead of their matchup with the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena.

Washington announced they won't have forward Marvin Bagley III nor guard Bilal Coulibaly against Denver, who were both listed as "Questionable" on the injury report a day prior on Jan. 21.

Update: Marvin Bagley III (illness) and Bilal Coulibaly (lower back strain) are now out for tonight's game. AJ Johnson and Khris Middleton have been upgraded to available https://t.co/pZbMlCkA9G — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 22, 2026

Bagley is out with illness and this marks his first game he's missed since Jan. 9 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home, where he didn't play due to a coach's decision.

Coulibaly suffered a back injury in the 119-105 road defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 14 and this makes it four straight games not featuring for the Wizards.

Bagley and Coulibaly Injury History This Season

Bagley has remained relatively healthy this season, playing in 36 of the 45 games for the Wizards and starting seven of them.

He had a calf injury that kept him from dressing for the 124-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home on Dec. 21.

Bagley suffered a right hip contusion in the 120-109 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that kept him out the next four games, before returning on Dec. 1.

He has had a solid season, averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.6% from the field and 69.2% from the foul line.

Coulibaly has only played 25 games so far for Washington, dealing with a few injuries that have sidelined him this campaign.

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He missed the first four games with a thumb injury, played the next four games, then didn't play in the next four contests with a leg injury

Coulibaly came back for the next eight games, before an oblique injury kept him out the following four games. He then returned for a game, before suffering an ankle injury, knocking him out the next two contests.

He had the longest streak of games played at 12 before his most recent injury, which the Wizards hope he comes back from.

Coulibaly has started all 25 games he's played in, averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 39.2% from the field, 27.3% from 3-point range and 76.% from the foul line.

The Wizards also have three other players who were already listed as "Out" vs. the Nuggets. This includes guard Trae Young, with a right knee MCL sprain and a quad contusion, Cam Whitmore with right shoulder deep vein thombrosis and forward Tristan Vukčević with a left hamstring strain.

Two Wizards Players Now Available vs. Nuggets

The Wizards may not have Bagley nor Coulibaly vs. the Nuggets, but they do have two players off the injury report.

Both rookie guard AJ Johnson and wing Khris Middleton are available for Washington vs. Denver, as they were listed "Questionable" on the injury report prior with illness.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Johnson has come off the bench in 23 games for the Wizards this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.1 per game in his second season in the NBA.

A knee injury has kept Middleton out for 16 games this season, as the veteran has managed it well over the past month, missing just two games.

Middleton has started all 29 games he's played in, averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 42.9% from the field, 32.5% from 3-point range and 82.5% from the foul line.

