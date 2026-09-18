Wizards Bolster Deep-Cut Back Court Options with Trevor Keels Signing

The September Washington Wizards are right back to fishing for talent to round out the depths of their upcoming roster- except unlike their Anthony Gill signing from a few days back, the franchise's most recent transaction is even-less-visibly pertinent. Maryland native Trevor Keels agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with his hometown team this week, guaranteeing a training camp invitation for the 23-year-old guard.

Trevor Keels and the Washington Wizards have agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract, a league source told @spotrac.



The Capital City Go-Go recently acquired Keels' G League rights. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 17, 2026

The Miami Heat-affiliated Sioux Falls Skyforce acquired the G League rights to Mo Bamba over the past few days, sending Keels to Washington in a trade. Now, he'll fill out the Washington's fringe camp slots alongside fellow Exhibit 10 signee Alondes Williams, where the two will get the chance to fight for preseason minutes before likely relocating to the Capital City Go-Go.

Unless the Wizards wait to see what Keels has to offer out of the back court before elevating him into a two-way contract, guaranteeing him an easier shot at tasting big-league opportunities, he'll be limited to 10-day deals like Williams before him. But should he end up crashing an emergency mid-season rotation, he does have one intriguing attribute worth offering.

Keels' Role Player Profile

The former Duke prospect wasn't quite productive enough as a one-and-done Blue Devils freshman to earn a lottery hat in the 2022 NBA Draft, going 42nd-overall to the New York Knicks, but he'd eventually locate the best version of his spacing-friendly scoring package on his own timeline.

While Keels' 56.4% true shooting average over four G League campaigns isn't pretty, his 38.1% success rate from 3-point land certainly offers reason for investment. And he's improved his volume and accuracy over every passing schedule; just last year, his first in the Heat's system, he posted a 40% long-range mark on over nine attempts per game.

Trevor Keels was hoopin' in today's NBA Summer League action!



🏀 32 PTS (game-high)

🏀 4 REB

🏀 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/0L14KCFTUo — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2026

Even if he's failed to impress during an NBA career that's spanned 23 minutes across 11 games, the Wizards may have reason to take a well-journeyed and tenacious scorer for a spin.

How Badly do the Wizards Need Keels' Services?

Should he somehow find himself elevated to appear alongside the fully-rostered Wizards, Keels will quickly find himself buried in a rotation already-defined by a seemingly-neverending supply of creators and ball-handlers.

Behind clear starting point guard Trae Young, he'd have to theoretically contend with names like Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington and Tre Mann as the next guards up, not to mention rangy wings like AJ Dybantsa, Will Riley and Bilal Coulibaly further cluttering up the list of alternatives. The competition is stiff, further reinforcing the need for Keels to inject that 3-point touch that so many of his potential teammates lack.

Oct 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Trevor Keels (18) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With any luck, he'll make the most of his upcoming opportunity in winning the occasional 10-day sequence with the A-team, and Keels would be smart to continue monitoring that active two-way equation. For now, though, he'll figure in as one more young 20-something angling for a breakout, even if his road to joining Washington's vast young corps is still undoubtedly long and winding.

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