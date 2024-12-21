Inside The Wizards

Analyst: Wizards Aren't Even 'Watchable'

The Washington Wizards haven't put out the best product on the floor.

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dunks the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) looks on in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets, but they haven't done much in terms of making their fans happy throughout the season.

The Wizards are 4-21 through their first 25 games, and many of their losses have been by double digits.

Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale called out the Wizards, claiming that they should be more watchable.

"Bobcatsing around is fine, albeit unnecessary, for a Washington Wizards team not particularly interested in racking up wins. They should still be more entertaining than they are right now," Favale writes.

"Between not expanding the usage of its most important kids nearly enough and slowing things down after (admittedly rare) defensive stops, this group fails to actualize its bad-but-fun potential."

The Wizards aren't concerned necessarily with how they are winning or losing these games. Their goal is to get better day-by-day, and they aren't using wins and losses to reflect that. The Wizards can only do what they are currently capable of, and they don't want to rush this rebuilding process at this time.

The premise of this season for the Wizards was to give their rookies and second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly a boost and spotlight, giving them a chance to take another step forward in their development. Everything else outside of that is secondary, so as long as the Wizards are doing that (which they have), things are moving in the right direction.

Perhaps they will become more watchable as the season goes along, but that's something that will be figured out in the coming months.

The Wizards will now return to the floor tonight and head back out on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

