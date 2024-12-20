Inside The Wizards

Wizards Shouldn't Trade Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is on the trade block for the Washington Wizards.

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) loses the erball as Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) loses the erball as Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have a big decision to make in the coming months regarding the future of veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, 32, was acquired by the Wizards on the night of the 2024 NBA Draft from the Portland Trail Blazers, along with the draft rights to Bub Carrington, in exchange for Deni Avdija.

While Brogdon is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, there's a reason for the Wizards to keep the veteran point guard around for a little bit longer.

“[He] brings a steadiness to us, obviously he's got some scoring ability we all know that he's an efficient player always has been so he just brings what he's been doing his whole career," Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said.

In order for a young team to develop, it needs a veteran guard like Brogdon to set the table and allow for his teammates to be in the best position possible to succeed. That's why the Wizards got Brogdon to the nation's capital to begin with.

While the Wizards could flip him at the deadline for some future value, the team may be in a position to keep him and possibly sign him to an extension.

Brogdon has roots in the DMV and has previously expressed how excited he is to be playing close to his family. Having a veteran with such an enthusiasm to play for the organization and embrace his role would help the Wizards tremendously.

Brogdon might prefer to go compete for a championship, and that would lead to either a trade, buyout or him signing elsewhere in free agency this summer, but if the Wizards find a way to be able to keep him, they should look into the possibility.

