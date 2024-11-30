Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Encouraged After Latest Loss

The Washington Wizards are staying positive after losing 13 straight games.

Nov 10, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe motions to the court during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have dropped 13 consecutive games, but not all of the losses have been disappointing for the team.

There have been some bright spots, and Wizards head coach Brian Keefe has been keen to point them out when they happen.

“It was a tough game for sure,” Keefe said after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers. “[James] Harden came out, made a ton of shots early, but we stayed within the game. I think it was a three-point game with five minutes to go in the second quarter. They made a run to finish. We tried to make a little push there at the start of the third but they just they knocked us out in the third quarter and we didn't recover from that. We got a long season we got a lot of work to do.”

While the Wizards ultimately lost by 25 points, it's important for Washington to keep things in perspective. The only way out of this losing streak is to look at the glass half full, and Keefe has managed to do that.

Even though that task can be difficult considering that the Wizards haven't won in a month, having a coach that's able to do that in a rebuild is key.

At some point, maintaining a positive attitude won't be enough and the Wizards will have to win some games, but the team still needs to focus on growing, developing and building good habits.

Keefe and the Wizards will look to snap their losing streak tonight as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network locally or streamed on NBA League Pass.

