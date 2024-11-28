Inside The Wizards

Veteran PG Gives Wizards Advice

The Washington Wizards are struggling and leaning on their veteran point guard.

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) controls the ball against LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have lost 13 games, and nothing about the losing streak has been easy for them.

Once a few games go in the loss column, there's an idea or expectation that things will eventually turn around. But when a team goes a month without winning, the losing can take its toll. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon gave some advice to the team.

“It's all about your attitude and approach every day,” Brogdon said. “I was just talking to a few guys in the locker room just telling them we got to believe. That's something Nate McMillan used to always say with the Pacers. You got to believe that you're going to win. You got to believe that you're going to turn it around.”

While Brogdon is trying to foster some belief within the young team, he also gave some tangible advice in what the team can do in order to finally grab a win in the coming games.

“I think we we've been coming out we've been having good starts and then the team will make a run and we'll put our heads down a little bit and we'll let it have a snowball effect on us through the next three quarters. But we got to believe that we can play good ball for four quarters,” Brogdon said.

The Wizards haven't been completely devoid of good basketball. They have shown stretches of positive performances, but they haven't pieced together a full game of sound basketball since the beginning of the season, and that is why they are in the predicament they are in.

Perhaps following the advice Brogdon is giving will get the Wizards closer to a win.

The Wizards will return to the court on Saturday as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

