Wizards Coach Addresses Losing Streak
The Washington Wizards are in the loss column once again after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-96 on Wednesday night inside Capital One Arena.
The Wizards have now lost 13 straight games, which is now in the top five of worst losing streaks in franchise history.
Even though morale is low, Wizards head coach Brian Keefe is still holding some optimism.
“The one thing that I like about our group is that we're solution based and we're trying to find the answers,” Keefe said. “We’re all competitors here. Nobody wants to lose … We got to find solutions and when it's hard, you got to really dig in and you're going to have moments throughout the NBA season. We're in one right now but I promise our guys are going to keep competing and try to find solutions to get this going right.”
The Wizards have been given a horrible hand with players that aren't ready to contribute to winning basketball playing alongside veterans who aren't quite good enough to hide and cover the team's flaws.
The veterans on the team would be complementary players on good playoff-caliber roster, but as feature players, they don't make the cut.
In order for the Wizards to get back on track, they will have to find a night where the veterans are hot, the young players don't make mistakes and the other team is having an off night. All three of those things have to happen in order for the Wizards to have a chance at winning, and that isn't a recipe for success.
The Wizards will hope to get the monkey off their back on Saturday when they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
