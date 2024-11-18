Malcolm Brodgon Calls Out Wizards Defense
Through the first dozen games of the season, the Washington Wizards have had the league's worst defense. But there is more that meets the eye.
The Wizards have stretches in which they are a capable defensive team, but they have been unable to put it together over the course of a 48-minute span.
"It's embarrassing. I mean that's what it is. But at the same time, [Wizards coach Brian Keefe] also showed us for half of our games we're 13th, so we're middle of the pack. So we're solid defensively for half of our games, so we're capable. We're able to do it. It's just about being consistent. The great teams are consistent,” Wizards point guard Malcolm Brogdon said.
The Wizards are a young team learning how to play with one another, and that is usually a recipe for disaster when it comes to defense. For those just entering the NBA, the game is moving at lightning speed, which makes things difficult on the defensive end of the floor.
Washington has a lot of long, rangy players that can defend multiple positions and play strong individual defense. However, it's the team aspect that is hurting the Wizards.
With more reps and time, the Wizards will get better, and the sign that they are in the middle of the pack for half of the games is encouraging for the long run. Once more consistent performances start coming in, the Wizards might be able to pull off some victories and get back on the right side of their record.
The Wizards return to the court tonight hoping for a bit of redemption following their embarrassing showing against the Pistons as they travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
