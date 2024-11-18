Inside The Wizards

Wizards PG Impresses Coach in Season Debut

The Washington Wizards had a strong first showing from their veteran point guard.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) shoots the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) shoots the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are excited to have Malcolm Brogdon on the floor after he missed the team's first 11 games recovering from thumb surgery.

Brogdon, who turns 32 next month, scored just one point in 22 minutes in the Wizards' 124-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, but coach Brian Keefe was still impressed by his debut despite not making a field goal attempt.

“I thought his conditioning looked pretty good tonight for a guy who has no preseason, no exhibition games, limited practice time but you know he was a I think he was a +4 tonight,  so he had great impact when he was in the game,” Keefe said postgame.

As a nine-year veteran, Brogdon admitted that he felt prepared for the return knowing what he was getting himself into when it came in regards to conditioning and the speed of the game.

“I've been conditioning hard. I've dropped a little bit of weight. My wind felt good, but you know [the next] few games will be about rhythm and I'll be good,” Brogdon said after the game.

Once Brogdon gets into the rhythm of the team, he will be more effective, but he also has a lot going for him already, so he is an automatic contributor despite not playing at all in the first heap of games early in the year.

Brogdon adds another veteran presence to the team, which Kyle Kuzma believes will be beneficial to the team in the long run.

“He's just a player that knows how to play basketball, played the league a long time so the more people we can have that have have some experience, it's going to help us,” Kuzma said postgame.

Brogdon and the Wizards are facing off tonight against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News