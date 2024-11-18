Wizards PG Impresses Coach in Season Debut
The Washington Wizards are excited to have Malcolm Brogdon on the floor after he missed the team's first 11 games recovering from thumb surgery.
Brogdon, who turns 32 next month, scored just one point in 22 minutes in the Wizards' 124-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, but coach Brian Keefe was still impressed by his debut despite not making a field goal attempt.
“I thought his conditioning looked pretty good tonight for a guy who has no preseason, no exhibition games, limited practice time but you know he was a I think he was a +4 tonight, so he had great impact when he was in the game,” Keefe said postgame.
As a nine-year veteran, Brogdon admitted that he felt prepared for the return knowing what he was getting himself into when it came in regards to conditioning and the speed of the game.
“I've been conditioning hard. I've dropped a little bit of weight. My wind felt good, but you know [the next] few games will be about rhythm and I'll be good,” Brogdon said after the game.
Once Brogdon gets into the rhythm of the team, he will be more effective, but he also has a lot going for him already, so he is an automatic contributor despite not playing at all in the first heap of games early in the year.
Brogdon adds another veteran presence to the team, which Kyle Kuzma believes will be beneficial to the team in the long run.
“He's just a player that knows how to play basketball, played the league a long time so the more people we can have that have have some experience, it's going to help us,” Kuzma said postgame.
Brogdon and the Wizards are facing off tonight against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
