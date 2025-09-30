Could Bub Carrington be Wizards' Guard of the Future?
The point guard position remains one of the most pivotal in the NBA. Teams throughout the league have thrived over the years, thanks in large part to the nightly heroics and the elite play they receive from their floor general.
Guards like Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving continue to redefine the way the position has been played over the years. Most recently, Tyrese Haliburton led his Pacers to the NBA Finals with his combination of elite playmaking and timely scoring.
The Washington Wizards are no strangers to capable point guard play. From Rod Strickland to Gilbert Arenas to John Wall and Russell Westbrook, the franchise has seen its share of great point. guars over the years , many oof which have gone on to be come All-Stars throughout their tenure in D.C.
With such a great lineage at the point guard position, Wizards fans will have to wonder if Bub Carrington could be the one up next?
The Wizards selected Carrington with the No. 14 pick In the 2024 NBA Draft from way of Pittsburgh. The Baltimore product remained solid throughout his rookie season, showing flashes of exceptional play throughout his first season. He averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.
HIs play earned All- Rookie Season Honors last season and in a the process made some history setting the franchise record for three pointers made with 139.
Those milestones should be encouraging signs for Wizards fans that the franchise may have found its next great guard. Carrington is expected to take a considerable leap heading into the 2025-26 season.
While speaking at NBA Media Day, the second-year guard told reporters that a significant focus of his game heading into the season was improving his rim post and becoming more efficient in the paint.
Getting better at attacking the rim should not only create more scoring opportunities for himself but also open up Brian Keefe's offense and create scoring opportunities for other players on the roster.
His development could be crucial for a Wizards team looking to move forward as the team hopes to ascend up the ranks throughout the NBA.
