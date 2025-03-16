Could Wizards Have the Next Splash Brothers?
Analytics is becoming a huge part of everyday life. The goal is to improve life rather than work harder and struggle. The Washington Wizards have figured this out as they continue to run and improve their basketball operations.
In the NBA, three points are better than two points when on offense. The goal is to have more points than your opponent after 48-plus minutes every game. We have seen basketball minds work at its best over the years as the Golden State Warriors created a dynasty with it.
The Warriors have had a lot of success and won several championships in the past decade. The coaching staff deserves a lot of credit there as they developed a plan to keep their players healthy, fresh, and effective in every game. Future NBA Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson deserve a lot of credit as well for the success they had.
Curry and Thompson became snipers from beyond the arc. During the reign of their dynasty, Curry became the undisputed best three-point shooter in NBA History. That certainly has been a model to follow, even in the case of the Wizards as they continue to develop their young talent.
Two players in particular for the Washington Wizards have excelled as they have been striving to duplicate the Splash Brothers of Golden State. Those two players are both rookies, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington. Three-point shooting certainly captures everyone's attention nowadays.
With that being the case, both George and Carrington have made over 100 three-point shots already thus far this season. What an impressive stat and goal to accomplish as they continue to learn the game in just their rookie season!
Because of the success Curry and Thompson had together shooting the three-point shot, they earned the nickname "The Splash Brothers." Could George and Carrington become the next "Splash Brothers?" Perhaps giving the nickname "The Splash Brothers 2.0" may be a better fit because they may have a long road to becoming Hall of Famers, however, they certainly are shooting the ball well this season.
