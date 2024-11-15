Veteran Center Brings Experience to Wizards
The Washington Wizards made a questionable decision when they signed New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas to a three-year, $30 million contract.
The signing came just a few days after the team drafted Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but there is more that Valanciunas can offer beyond his play on the court.
“This guy's got a tremendous amount of experience. Played through this league for a long time. He's played a lot of big games, not only this in the NBA, but FIBA so like this is why we have him to settle us down, to help our team grow. And he produces when we he's out there,” Keefe said of Valanciunas.
Valanciunas, 32, is averaging 12.7 points per game despite playing in just 20.7 minutes per contest, the lowest amount of playing time he has had in his career.
Even though he isn't playing as much, he is leading by example for his young teammates, fulfilling the prophecy that was set out for him when he arrived in the nation's capital earlier in the offseason.
“I’m not a heavy talker,” Valanciunas said. “I gotta do on the court. I gotta do in the practice. So I'll keep doing that."
Valanciunas has been labeled as a potential trade candidate for the Wizards this season, and there's a good chance the team will get offers on him. Whether the Wizards decide to trade him or not will likely hinge on the value he gives the team at the moment. He has been a dependable veteran, which could make the decision very difficult for the front office on whether or not to move on from him before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The Wizards play against the Hawks tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.
