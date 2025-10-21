Wizards' Tre Johnson Rookie of Year Odds Revealed
With the 2025-26 ramping up, the talk of preseason awards is in full swing. Everyone wants to prove their ‘ball knowledge’ by predicting what under-the-radar player will take a leap and assert himself into award talks. Although the Washington Wizards likely won't have anyone in the mix for Most Valuable Player, rookie Tre Johnson is directly in the mix for Rookie of the year and All-Rookie talks.
The Wizards drafted Johnson No. 6-overall in the past draft and to this point, he has flashed signs of greatness. As it stands, Johnson has the fourth highest odds to win ROTY, sitting at +1100 per BET MGM. It will definitely be an uphill battle for him to assert himself towards the top of that list, as he is not only battling other Wizards for playing time, but also has to overtake players who are in undoubtedly better situations. In order for Johnson do so, he has to do a few things:
Assert Himself in the Rotation Early
Easily the most important thing that Tre Johnson has to do in order to be in the running for ROTY is find his footing in the Wizards rotation. Washington has no shortage of talent at the wing and guard spots, making it unclear who will play what role. Although it is fair to say that Johnson will be a staple in the Wizards rotation, he will have to find ways to impact each and every game in order to garner the minutes required to produce at a ROTY level.
Produce
It may seem like common sense to include production in this thought bubble, it doesn't make the point any less true. Not only will Johnson have to post solid counting statistics like points, rebounds, assists etc. He will also have to post solid efficiency to back it up. Johnson has the scoring tools necessary to be an efficient high volume scorer right away, but because of the Wizards roster construction, he may hit some slumps throughout the year.
If the Wizards aren't winning many games then head coach Brian Keefe will likely try and experiment with how he involves his young players. If Keefe chooses to place Johnson in a role he isn't exactly comfortable with, he may see a dip in production.
Stay Healthy
What would an award discussion be without the topic of health working its way in. To be frank, Johnson will have to stay healthy if he wants to compete for ROTY. Especially considering the recent rule change in the NBA where players are now required to play a minimum of 65 games in order to be eligible for awards, health is more important than ever. Johnson has a very minimal injury history making worry for this at a minimum, but it will always be a factor looming when award voting comes around.
The excitement for Johnson's rookie year is high. All Wizards fans are patiently awaiting the start of the season, so they can see what they got in the 6-foot-5, 190-pound rookie from Texas. Johnson may not have the best chance at ROTY, but he will be well in the mix for the award all season and will certainly be in the discussion for All-Rookie teams.
