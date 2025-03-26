Did the Wizards Give Up on Jared Butler Too Soon?
One of the worst feelings in the world is not being patient and missing out on a wonderful opportunity in life. Certainly the question comes up in DC: Did the Washington Wizards give up on Jared Butler too soon?
Butler is just 24 years old. He spent three years at Baylor in college so that certainly has helped groom him into the player he is today. It is safe to say he knows and understands the game of basketball very well with so much college experience.
Butler didn’t get much of an opportunity with the Wizards. In two seasons with the team, he appeared in just 72 total games, averaged about 13 minutes each game, and only averaged seven points per game too. No doubt, with a limited role, he wasn’t given a chance to showcase his abilities.
Now that the Wizards traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler is flourishing and playing at a very high level as he has career-highs in minutes, points, rebounds, and assists. Butler is averaging 10 points per game, to go along with four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes each game.
Did the Wizards give up on Butler too soon? I’m afraid so. Butler isn’t a player who requires a lot of catering to. He is a role player. He’s a role player that knows his role and plays it to the best of his ability. He doesn’t even need the ball as a primary ball handler to be effective.
He has the capability to defend both guard positions as well. That certainly is something the Wizards should have had an invested interest in. As Butler has been given an opportunity in Philly, it’s clear the Wizards should have offered that to him as well in Washington. The Wizards may have given up on Butler a bit too soon.
