Wizards Must Make Decision on Jared Butler

The Washington Wizards are unsure about the future of their young guard.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler (4) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler has struggled to find his footing in the NBA in his first three professional seasons.

However, he was at his steadiest last season with the Wizards when he signed a two-way deal and played 40 games for the team.

During his 40 appearances last season for the Wizards, Butler averaged a career-high 6.3 points and 3.2 assists per game. As a 6-3 guard, Butler often served as the team's backup point guard, and he played well enough to go from a two-way deal to a multi-year contract.

Albeit, the contract Butler signed wasn't fully guaranteed, including this upcoming season. The Wizards only have to pay Butler almost $2.2 million if he is still on the roster by Jan. 10.

Butler's chances of making the team took a hit when the Wizards drafted Bub Carrington with the No. 14 overall pick back in June. He appears to be on pace to be Washington's backup point guard, especially with Malcolm Brogdon needing surgery on his hand, which will sideline him for the start of the regular season.

Butler played in just eight minutes in the Wizards' preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors in Montreal, which is another sign that he isn't expected to see a lot of playing time within the rotation.

The Wizards should give Butler a shot because he is a young guard with a lot of potential. However, his ceiling isn't as high as some of his teammates, which could very well lead to the end of his tenure with the Wizards.

If Butler doesn't impress the Wizards in his limited time over the next few months, he will likely be looking for his fourth NBA home in as many years before that Jan. 10 deadline rolls around.

