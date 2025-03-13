Do the Wizards Have a New Rival?
During the last games of the season, many teams tend to check out both physically and even mentally. However, in the case of the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons, a different story may be written for them.
The Wizards are a team that doesn't have much to play for these days. They aren't particularly trying to win many more games this season as they are eying the number one pick in this year's NBA Draft. However, the Pistons appear to be a lock to make the playoffs for the first time in quite a while.
The Pistons are a team that finally seems to have things figured out as they have been bad for a number of years now. On the other hand, the Wizards are still trying to figure things out. With that being the case, the Wizards are still a team that has a lot of pride and will fight until the end.
In a recent game between the Wizards and Pistons, things got a bit chippy as the emotions may have gotten the best of them. Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Steward has always appeared to have a big temper as he tends to cause trouble all the time. Steward and Marcus Smart went back and forth verbally as he called Smart a flopper.
Steward went on further suggesting to Smart that he wants to fight. That sounds like a troubled player who wants to cause problems. Marcus Smart didn't back down as he told Steward he wasn't intimidated or scared. Things didn't end there for these two teams.
Pistons All-Star Guard Cade Cunningham appeared to have shoved Wizards rookie Forward Kyshawn George during a dead ball. Khris Middleton wasn't having it as he went to his teammate's defense. Don't look now, but it feels like a rivalry may be brewing right before our very eyes. It will be interesting to see these two teams match up moving forward into next season.
