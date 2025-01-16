Five Questions Ahead of Suns vs. Wizards
The Washington Wizards are hosting Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns tonight at Capital One Arena.
With Beal back in town, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin to learn more about Washington's opponent going into tonight's game at 7 p.m. ET.
Former Wizards guard Bradley Beal is on the trade block again. Why hasn’t it worked for the Suns?
For one, it seems like Beal's health has been a major road block for Phoenix. Dreams of the 'big three' working for the Suns can only become a reality of all of them are healthy, but that just hasn't been the case. Beal's numbers aren't terrible off the box score, but the fit simply hasn't worked.
What’s one thing people should know about the Suns that can’t be found in a box score?
Phoenix really struggles with energy emerging out of the locker room at halftime. I'm not quite sure what head coach Mike Budenholzer feeds them at halftime or what talks he's giving, but the Suns look anything but energetic out of the break, and several times this season other teams have made adjustments and taken over games in the third quarter.
What should the Suns look for with the trade deadline coming up?
Wing and center help. Obviously Jimmy Butler satisfies that first question, but not many on the outside grasp how poor Phoenix's center rotation has been this year. Jusuf Nurkic and Mason Plumlee have only been good in flashes - which doesn't cut it for a championship-or-bust team. They need more athleticism and consistency down low, and that should be a priority for them.
If the Suns lose this game, what would be the reason why?
Simply sleepwalking. This is a talented Suns team that has shown in previous "advantageous" matchups they believe they can just show up and win, especially as of late. The lack of energy, as alluded to in the third quarter, really opens the door for more upsets to happen.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I do think the Suns feel as if they dropped an opportunity against Atlanta, and Phoenix should come out strong looking to get that sour taste out of their mouth. Give me the Suns by double digits.
