Wizards Rookie Center Named Team X-Factor

The Washington Wizards are dependent on their rookie big man.

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards rookie center Alex Sarr has been improving gradually during his rookie season.

His efforts were recognized at the beginning of the calendar year when he was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December.

HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer agrees that Sarr has a big impact on the team, naming him Washington's X-Factor.

"Don’t look now (it’s the Wizards; you probably won’t), but the second pick in the draft has been much more comfortable offensively since mid-December, particularly from deep," Shearer writes.

"Sarr still goes up hesitantly in the paint, but he’s 26-for-62 from deep in those 13 games, and he certainly looks confident and comfortable letting it fly."

Not only is Sarr becoming more comfortable shooting the ball from deep, but he is also improving as a passer.

"Sarr’s a nifty passer with solid rim-protection instincts. He still needs to adjust to NBA physicality (the two-point finishing is abominable), and his game has many rough parts. He will have major clunkers, like a recent 1-for-12 performance against Houston. But the encouraging thing is that the bad nights haven’t clouded his aggression or attitude. He’s not afraid to fail (which is great, considering how often he and the Wizards have failed this season)," Shearer writes.

The rest of the Wizards season should be about how to make Sarr's job easier. As the highest draft pick currently on the roster, he is the likeliest person to be around when the Wizards are good again. Establishing Sarr as a pillar for the team moving forward will be key, and the more moves the Wizards make towards that, the better off they will be in the long run.

Sarr and the Wizards are back in action on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

