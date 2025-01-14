Inside The Wizards

Wizards Land NBA Champion in Proposed Trade

The Washington Wizards could add some championship experience to their roster.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) heads to the bench in the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) heads to the bench in the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are expected to be an active team in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Wizards can go in a couple of different directions, including one where they get a potential building block for their roster.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz conjures a trade idea that would send Denver Nuggets forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji for Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas and Saddiq Bey.

"Nikola Jokić leading the NBA in scoring probably wasn't the plan coming into the season for these Nuggets, who have needed their three-time MVP to put up points to have a chance to win on most nights. Losing Porter hurts, although parting with him would help improve Denver's overall depth while adding two proven scorers to the rotation," Swartz writes.


"Kuzma's declining salary year-over-year would help with the Nuggets' ever-increasing payroll and Valančiūnas finally solves Denver's backup center issues," he continued. "Bey, 25, could still return from a torn ACL at some point this season and will only make $12.5 million total over the following two years. Trading for him now would be a smart long-term play by the Nuggets."

While the deal could make sense for the Nuggets, it would be an interesting direction for the Wizards to go in. Kuzma and Valanciunas are arguably their two biggest trade chips, and to not be able to get a single first-round pick (or any future draft selection) for that matter would be a questionable move.

However, they would land a true potential leading scorer for the franchise in MPJ, who could thrive if given more responsibility in a new setting. Porter Jr. is averaging 18.8 points as the third-leading scorer for the Nuggets.

If his usage rate grew with the Wizards, he might be able to get well over 20 points per game, establishing himself as an alpha scorer in the NBA.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News