Former Wizards Star Opens Up About Trade Rumors
In the NBA, trades and free agent signings are often calculated by both the teams and the players. There are times when players may demand a trade and change their minds. Our minds are changed every day. Former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has opened up regarding his trade status with the Phoenix Suns.
As the Wizards traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, it feels like they got the better end of the bargain. Things simply haven't worked out for Bradley Beal with the Suns. The Suns have mentioned his name in trade talks, benched him and forced him to be a sixth man, and even reduced him minutes. There is no question Bradley Beal is ready for a new start again.
As the Wizards have expressed interest in acquiring Bradley Beal again, Beal controls the cards as he has a no-trade clause in his contract. Beal has expressed the desire to go somewhere where he can win. That would not be the case at this time as the Wizards are going through a rebuild and still developing their group of talented players.
We can expect Bradley Beal to look for a trade sometime within the next couple of months during the offseason as he mentioned there are different and better deals in the summer. We also can expect Beal to perhaps have a change of heart. As he gets deeper in his NBA Career and closer to retirement, he may just want to go to a team where he will feel comfortable with.
No doubt, he will feel comfortable wearing the red, white, and blue as he has had tremendous success with the Wizards. He has become a beloved icon in Washington. Beal went on to say "I'm still playing in the NBA." He went on further to mention - "I have the best job in the world, and I still have my no-trade clause. So I'm smiling every day. The summer of 2025 will be a special summer for both the Wizards and Bradley Beal.
