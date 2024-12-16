Wizards' Ted Leonsis Supports Mexico City Expansion
The Washington Wizards and the rest of the NBA have been hearing rumors of potential expansion for the past several years.
It's been two decades since the league's last expansion which saw the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) enter the league two years after their original franchise moved to New Orleans in 2002.
Among the cities that have been discussed as a potential location for the NBA's next team is Mexico City, and Wizards governor Ted Leonsis is a fan of the idea.
“The first thing he said to me was, we should have a team in Mexico City,” Silver said of Leonsis via The Athletic's Joe Vardon.
The Wizards competed in a game in Mexico City back on Nov. 2, which was the first game of Washington's 16-game losing streak that didn't end until Dec. 7 against the Denver Nuggets.
Mexico City is home to a G League franchise, the Capitanes, which has been active for the past four seasons. That, along with the city's booming population, serve as reason why the league would look to enter into a third country.
Other cities are also warranting consideration, including Seattle and Las Vegas. Seattle had the SuperSonics in the city from 1967-2008 before relocating to Oklahoma to become the Oklahoma City Thunder. And Las Vegas has long been considered an option as the league hosts Summer League and the NBA Cup semifinals and final in the city.
However, Mexico City remains an option down the line. It may not be in the cards when the league goes from 30 to 32, but the league wants to keep its ties in the country.
The Wizards won't be playing in Mexico City anytime soon, but they will be at home on Thursday night to play the Charlotte Hornets.
