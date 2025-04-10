Wizards Best Case Scenario for Draft Night
Tonight is the last home game of the 2024-2025 regular season and with two more games after that left, all eyes will then be on the upcoming NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards are in a good spot. They have a great foundation of young talent and veterans with playoff and championship experience. They have a coaching staff with a lengthy record of development and a front office that believes in the art of scouting and what to look for.
The future is bright. What would a prototypical home run draft look like for the Wizards?
The Wizards get the 1st overall pick
The obvious best-case scenario for the Wizards with their lottery pick would be for them to pick 1st overall. The last time the Wizards had the 1st overall pick, they pick John Wall out of the University of Kentucky. While the ending wasn't ideal, Wall had one heck of a ride in DC. With the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Wizards picked Cooper Flagg out of Duke University.
Cooper Flagg is a two-way prospect who can defend, shoot from three point and mid-range, and attack the rim and finish with ease. He could also put many a defender on a poster. He's the real deal. He would not only be the face of the franchise, but he would form a three-headed monster with Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr, who would spearhead one of the most dangerous and talented teams in the Eastern Conference.
He's also very young and would need a season or two to be that consistent threat that the Wizards need to take the next step as an organization. But that's not to say that he wouldn't have an automatic impact because he would, but it would be unrealistic to expect him to lead the Wizards to the promised land in year one. Don't get it twisted though, when it's all said and done, Flagg would lead the Wizards to their first title since the 1970s.
Go after a Center with the second pick
The Wizards have the draft rights to the Memphis Grizzlies 2025 1st round pick and they should try to capitalize and grab another prospect that fits a position of need. While the Wizards don't need a center per se, competition could be a good thing and when you look at the versatility of Sarr and Vukcevic, adding a another center, especially a seven footer, would add more capabilities to the Wizards. With their second 1st round pick, the Wizards pick Danny Wolf out of the University of Michigan.
Danny Wolf has a lot to offer at seven feet tall. His scouting report indicates that he is a very nimble, quick and skilled center who moves more like a guard than a big. Has good passing vision and a nice outside shot but can be a bit turnover prone. His comparision is Nikola Jokic, not too shabby of a comparision. Drafting Wolf would give the Wizards a tall front court on the 2nd unit and give Head Coach Brian Keefe the oppotunity to gameplan and employ a tall starting five who could matchup vs teams like the Cleveland Cavs.
This draft would be a win-win for the Wizards. They get a future superstar and franchise cornerstone in Cooper Flagg and another seven center in Danny Wolf who could be used to great effect. Anything can happen on draft night though and the Wizards should put themselves in the best positon to capitalize in this draft and give the fanbase another reason to optimistic for the future. Stay tuned.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!