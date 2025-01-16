Inside The Wizards

Wizards Center Named Top Rookie

The Washington Wizards are impressing with their rookie big man.

Jan 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena.
The NBA has a lot of rookies giving it their go this season, but the Washington Wizards may just have the best one.

In NBA.com writer Steve Aschburner's latest Rookie Ladder, No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr has taken the top spot and is ranked No. 1 on the list.

"Sarr’s shooting and scoring have dipped from his work in December, but his rebounds and assists are up. Against Minnesota, he contributed 13 points, hit 3-of-5 from the arc and had two steals and two blocks," Aschburner writes.

So far this season, Sarr is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, which are commendable numbers for a 19-year-old. It should give the Wizards plenty of hope moving forward.

However, the Wizards are just now approaching the midway point on the season, and time will tell if Sarr will be able to withstand the wear and tear on an 82-game campaign.

"The Wizards’ rookie crew has already been feeling the effects of NBA scheduling, but it will get dialed up soon.After facing Phoenix on Thursday, Washington hits the road for six games against the West in 10 nights. The Wizards return home for a back-to-back, then head out again to open February with three more on the road," Aschburner writes.

The Wizards have been preparing for this, knowing how long the season can be, but they have faith that Sarr and the rest of his rookie class will be able to persevere.

“We talk to them about that stuff, not about what the totality of the games are. We talk about habits and what you need to do to train to get yourself ready to play. That's a really big thing for our organization, putting the structures in place for these guys to be able to perform, teaching them what that looks like," Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said earlier this month.

Sarr and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

