Inside The Wizards

Jordan Poole Drills Game-Winner as Wizards Beat Hornets

Jordan Poole played hero as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are celebrating after a 113-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night inside Capital One Arena.

With the Wizards trailing by three points with seconds left in the game, Jordan Poole drilled a 3-pointer to carry Washington to victory.

Here's a look at the play:

The Hornets had a chance to tie or take the lead with the final possession, but Brandon Miller couldn't finish the shot. LaMelo Ball tried to tip in the rebound, but it wouldn't go down.

Poole's go-ahead bucket scored three of his team-high 25 points to lead the way. Bilal Coulibaly had 20 points in his return after missing the team's previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Alex Sarr had 15 of his own.

For the Hornets, Ball had a game-high 31 points while Miles Bridges had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The win marks the second for the Wizards against the Hornets in the past week and the victory can spark some confidence within the young group.

The Wizards return to the court on Saturday when they take on the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at home.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News