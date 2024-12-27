Jordan Poole Drills Game-Winner as Wizards Beat Hornets
The Washington Wizards are celebrating after a 113-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night inside Capital One Arena.
With the Wizards trailing by three points with seconds left in the game, Jordan Poole drilled a 3-pointer to carry Washington to victory.
Here's a look at the play:
The Hornets had a chance to tie or take the lead with the final possession, but Brandon Miller couldn't finish the shot. LaMelo Ball tried to tip in the rebound, but it wouldn't go down.
Poole's go-ahead bucket scored three of his team-high 25 points to lead the way. Bilal Coulibaly had 20 points in his return after missing the team's previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Alex Sarr had 15 of his own.
For the Hornets, Ball had a game-high 31 points while Miles Bridges had 22 points and 14 rebounds.
The win marks the second for the Wizards against the Hornets in the past week and the victory can spark some confidence within the young group.
The Wizards return to the court on Saturday when they take on the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at home.
