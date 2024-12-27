Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Jordan Poole Exits vs. Hornets

Jordan Poole is injured for the Washington Wizards against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) argues with official Jenna Schroeder (20) after being called for a foul against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) argues with official Jenna Schroeder (20) after being called for a foul against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have been stung by the injury bug a lot this season, and the pain continued in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets.

With just under two minutes to go in the second quarter, Jordan Poole was on a fastbreak looking to extend Washington's double-digit lead.

However, Poole's left hip ran into Hornets forward Brandon Miller, causing him to grimace and favor that part of his body.

Poole checked out of the game a few possessions later and entered the locker room with just under a minute left in the second quarter.

The injury looked painful, so his status for returning in the second half is in doubt.

Poole has been the team's leading scorer this season averaging 21.2 points per game and he had 14 in the first half to lead the Wizards.

If Poole were to sit in the second half, the Wizards would have to find other ways to add value on the offensive side of the ball. Poole's teammates will all have to chip in to ensure that his presence is covered.

The Wizards are up 68-54 at the end of the first half.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News