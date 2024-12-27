Wizards' Jordan Poole Exits vs. Hornets
The Washington Wizards have been stung by the injury bug a lot this season, and the pain continued in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets.
With just under two minutes to go in the second quarter, Jordan Poole was on a fastbreak looking to extend Washington's double-digit lead.
However, Poole's left hip ran into Hornets forward Brandon Miller, causing him to grimace and favor that part of his body.
Poole checked out of the game a few possessions later and entered the locker room with just under a minute left in the second quarter.
The injury looked painful, so his status for returning in the second half is in doubt.
Poole has been the team's leading scorer this season averaging 21.2 points per game and he had 14 in the first half to lead the Wizards.
If Poole were to sit in the second half, the Wizards would have to find other ways to add value on the offensive side of the ball. Poole's teammates will all have to chip in to ensure that his presence is covered.
The Wizards are up 68-54 at the end of the first half.
