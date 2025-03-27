Key Takeaways from Wizards' Win Over 76ers
The Washington Wizards won a good culture-building victory last night against the Philadelphia 76ers before heading back down I-95 and starting a much-deserved five-game homestand. They are coming off a very long road trip and deserve some home cooking. The Sixers were without the meat and potatoes of their roster, with Paul George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie Jared McCain out with injuries. The win is a win, though, and there are a couple of takeaways from last night's victory.
The Wizards have an abundance of young talent
Something that has never attributed to the Wizards is having too much young talent. Notoriously known as an organization that could not draft and gave away contracts like candy, times have changed. GM Will Dawkins is rebuilding the team, and the way he's doing it is the most impressive part of the process. Using analytics and good old-fashioned scouting and development, the Wizards have a versatile juggernaut in the making.
It'll take time but last night showed why the fanbase should be excited. Alex Sarr had another great game, dropping 24 points. His backup Tristan Vukcevic also continues to show potential as a long-term option behind Sarr, who could be his front-court mate in tall lineups. Both Jordan Poole and Justin Champagnie dropped 18 points but AJ Johnson really wowed. With a perfect blend of explosiveness and athleticism, once his body matures and he gets stronger, he's going to be a menace.
When they play as a team, they win as a team
This team plays as a team, and It shows on and off the court. These guys want to come to work, and they want to get better. While veterans like Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have brought more toughness to the team, Jordan Poole has had a different impact. He has built an atmosphere of brotherhood and comradeship that has helped the young guys better acclimate to the rigors of playing in the NBA. The future is bright in the 202.
