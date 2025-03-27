Inside The Wizards

Key Takeaways from Wizards' Win Over 76ers

While both teams dealt with their fair share of injuries, last night was also a youth showcase for the Washington Wizards.

Brandon Scott

Mar 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards won a good culture-building victory last night against the Philadelphia 76ers before heading back down I-95 and starting a much-deserved five-game homestand. They are coming off a very long road trip and deserve some home cooking. The Sixers were without the meat and potatoes of their roster, with Paul George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie Jared McCain out with injuries. The win is a win, though, and there are a couple of takeaways from last night's victory.

The Wizards have an abundance of young talent

Something that has never attributed to the Wizards is having too much young talent. Notoriously known as an organization that could not draft and gave away contracts like candy, times have changed. GM Will Dawkins is rebuilding the team, and the way he's doing it is the most impressive part of the process. Using analytics and good old-fashioned scouting and development, the Wizards have a versatile juggernaut in the making.

It'll take time but last night showed why the fanbase should be excited. Alex Sarr had another great game, dropping 24 points. His backup Tristan Vukcevic also continues to show potential as a long-term option behind Sarr, who could be his front-court mate in tall lineups. Both Jordan Poole and Justin Champagnie dropped 18 points but AJ Johnson really wowed. With a perfect blend of explosiveness and athleticism, once his body matures and he gets stronger, he's going to be a menace.

When they play as a team, they win as a team

This team plays as a team, and It shows on and off the court. These guys want to come to work, and they want to get better. While veterans like Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have brought more toughness to the team, Jordan Poole has had a different impact. He has built an atmosphere of brotherhood and comradeship that has helped the young guys better acclimate to the rigors of playing in the NBA. The future is bright in the 202.

BRANDON SCOTT

Brandon is a credentialed media member for the Washington Wizards, with work as the host of the Locked On Wizards Podcast and with Bleacher Report. Raised in Virginia, right outside of Washington, D.C. He served 7 years in the U.S. Army as an Infantryman and served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division.

