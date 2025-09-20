Inside The Wizards

Former All-Star Should Be Wizards' Top Scoring Option

The Washington Wizards' season could depend on this veteran forward.

Hans Themistode

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) handles the ball against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) handles the ball against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Practically every team in the NBA, at least to begin the season, believes they have a chance at making some noise, the Washington Wizards included

In all likelihood, though, the Wizards won’t rack up many wins and are expected to be in the NBA’s abyss once again. Priority number one, ostensibly, is developing the young players, but the Wizards should also focus on acquiring a couple of valuable draft picks or additional young pieces. 

That’s where Khris Middleton comes in. 

One day before the trade deadline last year, the Milwaukee Bucks made a move. Although several names were involved, Middleton and Kyle Kuzma were the headliners. Injuries and age essentially turned Middleton into a shell of his former self. Well, at least that’s what it seemed like. 

During one particular stretch of his Bucks tenure, Middleton averaged at least 18 points in four of five seasons. In three of those seasons, he averaged over 20 and was named to the All-Star game. 

Staying healthy has been impossible for the former champ, but when he’s on the court and feeling good about himself, he’s a midrange king and as efficient as they come. 

Washington, whether they want to or not, should punt on the season. What that means is, they should give the ball to Middleton early and often.

Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) takes a shot over Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

By and large, he isn’t too far gone from the player who closed out games on that Bucks championship team. 

During the 2024-25 season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists a night. He also put up those sorts of numbers while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Oh yeah, he also did it in just 27 minutes a night. 

Making Middleton the number one option won’t result in many wins, but it would make him appealing to teams looking for a final piece to get them over the title hump. Even if he can’t duplicate his 2023-24 numbers, the stats he put up last year were still appealing, giving the Wizards 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 22 minutes a night. 

Show the rest of the NBA that Middleton still has plenty left in the tank, and watch contending teams give the Wizards a call throughout the year.   

