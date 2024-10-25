Kings Could Be Landing Spot for Wizards Star
The 2024-25 NBA season hasn't even gotten underway and Kyle Kuzma's name is already all over the place in trade rumors. While the Washington Wizards are expected to be active in trade discussions ahead of the deadline this year, it's highly unlikely that they will move him in the near future.
At 29 years old, there is also no guarantee that the Wizards will ship Kuzma out of town. He could still be a long-term piece of the puzzle for the franchise.
That being said, an intriguing Western Conference team has been suggested as a possible trade destination for Kuzma if he does end up getting moved.
Nathaniel Holloway of The Sporting News believes that the Sacramento Kings could be a great landing spot for Kuzma. He believes that Kuzma would form a "Big 4" alongside De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan.
"With the Kings already building a new big three, adding Kuzma would give them a big four. The 29-year-old has turned himself into an elite scorer, but he is also a lackluster defender. The good thing for Sacramento is that they had a top-10 defense last season, which would take pressure off Kuzma defensively," Holloway wrote. "If the Kings were to make this trade, they would greatly improve their chance of winning their first championship since 1950-51, when they were still the Rochester Royals."
Another team that has been linked to Kuzma is the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As of right now, the Kings certainly appear to be a top potential contender in the Western Conference. Their addition of DeRozan will be a big step in the right direction.
Bringing in Kuzma would be about as much of a win now move as the team could make.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Washington, Kuzma ended up playing in 70 games. He put up averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from the three-point line.
Pulling off a trade for Kuzma will not be cheap for whoever is trying to do so. The Wizards are not going to move on from Kuzma just to make a trade. They are going to ask for a decent price in return.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to monitor all of the trade rumors that will swirl around Washington. Other names like Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas will likely be talked about.
Kuzma may or may not end up getting traded, but fans should expect to hear a lot of speculation about him.
