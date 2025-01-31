Inside The Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon Likely Done With Wizards

The Washington Wizards may have seen Malcolm Brogdon play his final minutes with the franchise.

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) looks on during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are likely approaching the end of the Malcolm Brogdon era.

Brogdon, 32, has not played since Jan. 5 after suffering a foot injury that has now been upgraded to a plantar fascia contusion.

Given Brogdon's status as a trade target, it wouldn't be wise for the Wizards to rush him back out there to re-join his six-win squad in fear of re-injuring his foot before teams could acquire him at the deadline.

"His expiring salary and offensive utility should pique plenty of interest when combined with the Wizards' likely willingness to absorb longer-term money. If he earned under $20 million, he'd have a leg up over Valančiūnas," Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale writes.

Brogdon brings a lot of value, but contending general managers need to ask themselves why they should trade for someone who has been injured for two-thirds of the season while making $22.5 million on an expiring contract when they could likely acquire someone else for better value.

The Wizards will shop Brogdon, and if there's a team that can offer a deal that would net even a sliver of future draft capital, the team should take it. However, the more Brogdon sits, the less likelier that outcome happens.

It's far more likely for the Wizards to buy Brogdon out of his contract, saving the team a few million dollars and allow him to sign with a contending roster in the latter stretch of the season.

Perhaps his former teams like the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks would express interest in signing him as a depth piece for the final few months of the season.

In the meantime, the Wizards are back in action as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

