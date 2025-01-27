Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Among Top Trade Candidates
The Washington Wizards are almost a week away from the NBA Trade Deadline, where Kyle Kuzma could end up on a new team.
Kuzma, 29, has been thrown around in trade rumors for months, but the time of reckoning is close and the team could look to move on from him.
ESPN writer Kevin Pelton listed Kuzma as one of the top 10 trade candidates ahead of the deadline.
"The Wizards reportedly gave Kuzma the option on a possible trade with the Mavericks at last year's deadline only for him to choose to stay in Washington. With the Wizards bottoming out in their rebuild, Kuzma might be more eager to leave this time around," Pelton writes.
While Kuzma may be more open to a trade than he was 12 months ago, teams may not be willing to part with as much as they would have last year.
"After averaging 20-plus PPG each of the past two seasons, Kuzma hasn't provided nearly as much scoring punch this season. It's not just Kuzma's minutes that are down. He's scoring just 18.4 points per 36 minutes, compared with 24.5 in 2023-24. And Kuzma is shooting an anemic 26% on 3s," Pelton writes.
"Teams considering Kuzma will have to hope he bounces back beyond the arc as he is a career 33% 3-point shooter. One concern in that regard: Kuzma's slump has extended to the free throw line, often an indicator of overall shooting prowess. He's making a career-low 59% at the line."
Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are among those that have been listed as possible Kuzma destinations, but nothing has been confirmed as the days wind down to the deadline.
The Wizards have until Feb. 6 to make a decision on Kuzma's future with the team.
