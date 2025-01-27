Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Among Top Trade Candidates

Kyle Kuzma is expected to be traded by the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are almost a week away from the NBA Trade Deadline, where Kyle Kuzma could end up on a new team.

Kuzma, 29, has been thrown around in trade rumors for months, but the time of reckoning is close and the team could look to move on from him.

ESPN writer Kevin Pelton listed Kuzma as one of the top 10 trade candidates ahead of the deadline.

"The Wizards reportedly gave Kuzma the option on a possible trade with the Mavericks at last year's deadline only for him to choose to stay in Washington. With the Wizards bottoming out in their rebuild, Kuzma might be more eager to leave this time around," Pelton writes.

While Kuzma may be more open to a trade than he was 12 months ago, teams may not be willing to part with as much as they would have last year.

"After averaging 20-plus PPG each of the past two seasons, Kuzma hasn't provided nearly as much scoring punch this season. It's not just Kuzma's minutes that are down. He's scoring just 18.4 points per 36 minutes, compared with 24.5 in 2023-24. And Kuzma is shooting an anemic 26% on 3s," Pelton writes.

"Teams considering Kuzma will have to hope he bounces back beyond the arc as he is a career 33% 3-point shooter. One concern in that regard: Kuzma's slump has extended to the free throw line, often an indicator of overall shooting prowess. He's making a career-low 59% at the line."

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are among those that have been listed as possible Kuzma destinations, but nothing has been confirmed as the days wind down to the deadline.

The Wizards have until Feb. 6 to make a decision on Kuzma's future with the team.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News