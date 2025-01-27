Wizards Could Soon Make Unfortunate History
The Washington Wizards haven't won since New Year's Day despite showing up on the floor for 13 matchups in the month of January.
The team is getting dangerously close to the 16-game skid it dealt with earlier in the year and with four games this week, the Wizards could make franchise history with their longest losing streak ever.
"The Wizards’ latest losing streak is at 13 games, and they still haven't won a road game since October," NBA.com analyst John Schuhmann writes.
"The Wizards will wrap up their six-game trip with a visit to Dallas on Monday. Then they’ll face the 13th-place Raptors for the first time, and they’ll have a chance to end their 25-game losing streak in the second game of back-to-backs when they host the Lakers on Thursday night."
The Wizards made attempts to try and prevent this from happening by shaking up the starting lineup, switching out Bub Carrington for fellow rookie Kyshawn George in the team's last game against the Phoenix Suns.
It remains to be seen if head coach Brian Keefe will continue to roll with that setup, but there needs to be more of a sample size in order to know for sure if it works or not.
The Wizards have time to experiment because wins and losses aren't the primary concern for them at this point in the season.
Once the trade deadline comes and goes next week, the Wizards will be able to truly get as many prospects out on the court some legitimate playing time to determine if they should be part of Washington's operation for next season and beyond.
The Wizards return to the court tonight to face the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!