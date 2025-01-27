Inside The Wizards

Wizards Could Soon Make Unfortunate History

The Washington Wizards could end up on the wrong side of history.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards haven't won since New Year's Day despite showing up on the floor for 13 matchups in the month of January.

The team is getting dangerously close to the 16-game skid it dealt with earlier in the year and with four games this week, the Wizards could make franchise history with their longest losing streak ever.

"The Wizards’ latest losing streak is at 13 games, and they still haven't won a road game since October," NBA.com analyst John Schuhmann writes.

"The Wizards will wrap up their six-game trip with a visit to Dallas on Monday. Then they’ll face the 13th-place Raptors for the first time, and they’ll have a chance to end their 25-game losing streak in the second game of back-to-backs when they host the Lakers on Thursday night."

The Wizards made attempts to try and prevent this from happening by shaking up the starting lineup, switching out Bub Carrington for fellow rookie Kyshawn George in the team's last game against the Phoenix Suns.

It remains to be seen if head coach Brian Keefe will continue to roll with that setup, but there needs to be more of a sample size in order to know for sure if it works or not.

The Wizards have time to experiment because wins and losses aren't the primary concern for them at this point in the season.

Once the trade deadline comes and goes next week, the Wizards will be able to truly get as many prospects out on the court some legitimate playing time to determine if they should be part of Washington's operation for next season and beyond.

The Wizards return to the court tonight to face the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News