Heat vs. Wizards Preview: Can Win Streak Continue?

The Washington Wizards are set to face off against the Miami Heat in Mexico City.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back in action as they take on the Miami Heat with a bit of a different locale for a Southeast Division matchup.

Instead of playing in the nation's capital or south Florida, the Heat and Wizards will meet for the league's annual game in Mexico City. The league has considered expansion and even added a G League team in the city, so there is a demand for basketball in the area.

Tonight, they will get to see the upstart Wizards face off against the veteran Heat, who both own 2-2 records to begin the season.

The Heat took a brutal loss in their home opener to begin the year against their Sunshine State rival in the Orlando Magic, but they bounced back to beat the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons before falling to the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Wizards had a rough start to the year, losing to the Boston Celtics and Knicks at home, but they have rebounded by beating the Atlanta Hawks in back-to-back games. Now, the Wizards are putting their two-game win streak on the line in hopes of picking up another victory in Mexico City.

Heat vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Saturday, November 2 - Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Heat vs. Wizards Injury Report

Miami Heat

C Kevin Love (OUT - personal reasons)

SF Duncan Robinson (OUT - personal reasons)

Washington Wizards

SF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - groin)

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)

Heat vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

  • PG Terry Rozier
  • SG Tyler Herro
  • SF Jimmy Butler
  • PF Nikola Jovic
  • C Bam Adebayo

Washington Wizards

  • PG Jordan Poole
  • SG Bub Carrington
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

